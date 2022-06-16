 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Summer band concerts in Corvallis, here's the lineup

The Corvallis Community Band will have a Summer Concert Series beginning June 21. 

Summer Concerts in the Park with the Corvallis Community Band are back, beginning Tuesday, June 21 in Central Park, 650 NW Monroe Ave. in Corvallis.

Themed concerts will begin at 7:30 p.m. and run for an hour. Guests are encouraged to bring a blanket or low-backed chair to sit and enjoy the free music.

Here are the concerts this summer:

  • June 21 - The Best of Broadway, directed by Jim Martinez
  • June 28 - Music from Movies & TV, directed by Cheryl Martinez
  • July 5 - Celebrate America, directed by Jim Martinez
  • July 12 – Songs of Love and War, directed by Isaac Andrew
  • July 19 - Rodgers & Hart, directed by Steve Matthes
  • July 26 - Sousa, directed by Kathleen Smith
  • Aug. 2 - The Music of John Williams, directed by Erik Leung
  • Aug. 9 - Game Day, directed by Olin Hannum
  • Aug. 16 - "B" Tunes, directed by Sarah Perkins
  • Aug. 23 - Celebration of Oregon, directed by Mark Tarasawa
  • Aug. 30 - Small Ensemble Performances (Flute Cocktail, Sax Trax, Horn Section and Beaver Hot Air Band)

