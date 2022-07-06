 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Spotlight: 'Tiny Art Show' on view at Old World Center

Tiny Art

These three are among the little beauties at the Tiny Art Show at Old World Center.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

“The Tiny Art Show” is on display at the Old World Center, 341 SW Second St. in Corvallis.

One hundred small pieces of art, all based on the theme “Summertime,” have been donated by artists from professionals to community artists and their grandchildren.

The show will run through Sunday, July 17. The Old World Deli/Center is open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays.

The show is a companion piece to Corvallis’ own “Ten Tiny Dances.” “Dances” director Mishele Mennett decided to bring the show out into the community, and has set two performances: one at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, July 16, at the gazebo in Central Park, 650 NW Monroe Ave, and the other at 7 p.m. Sunday, July 17 at the Old World Center.

The shows are free as a gift to the community from the dancers and the Majestic Theatre, sponsor. Come to a show to learn why they’re made up of tiny dances.

The art pieces will be for sale July 17 during intermission and after the performance. All proceeds will benefit the Majestic Theatre.

