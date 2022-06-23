Spotlight: Black Sheep Gathering back for its 46th year

The Black Sheep Gathering is back for the first time since the pandemic began, bringing natural colored wood, mohair and alpaca fibers to the mid-Willamette Valley for its 46th year.

Fiber artists, shepherds and animal-loving community members will gather Friday, June 24, through Sunday, June 26, at the Linn County Fairgrounds, 3700 Knox Butte Road in Albany, to see hundreds of sheep, goats, alpacas and their fleeces.

The event opens at 9 a.m. each day and closes at 6 p.m. on Friday, 5 p.m. on Saturday and 4 p.m. on Sunday.

More than 120 vendors will be on hand, along with 50 educational workshops, fleece and animal shows, fiber arts competitions and an area for socializing. Admission and parking is free.

A detailed list of events is available at www.blacksheepgathering.org.

The event began in 1974 as a yearly potluck dinner for shepherds and fiber artists, and has since grown into a festival for both fiber and animal lovers.

