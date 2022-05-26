Spotlight: Art about Agriculture exhibit to visit Corvallis, Baker City, Newport

Art About Agriculture’s annual exhibition of agriculture and natural resource-themed artwork by Oregon State University’s College of Agricultural Sciences has started a statewide tour in Corvallis and will continue to Baker City and Newport in the coming months.

The theme of the 39th annual juried competition and touring exhibition is “Sustainable Feast,” presenting work of Northwest artists whose art explores production and consumption, sustainability, diversity and innovation in our food system.

The open call received 290 responses from artists in Oregon, Washington and Hawaii. The tour will include artwork by artists from 12 Oregon counties, five Washington counties and one county in Hawaii.

The exhibition will visit four locations:

Through June 15: Giustina Gallery, LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. A reception is set for 5 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 26.

July 1 to 30: Crossroads Carnegie Art Center, Baker City.

Aug. 5 to Sept. 30: Pacific Maritime Heritage Center, Newport.

Aug. 6 to 27: Newport Visual Arts Center, supporting exhibition in the Upstairs Gallery.

