Spotlight: An open house at a beautiful old house in Corvallis

Local residents and visitors are invited to come inside the 1855 Fiechter House at William L. Finley National Wildlife Refuge south of Corvallis this summer.

That beautiful old house along Finley Refuge Road usually has its doors locked but not on summer Saturdays this year. Between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. every Saturday now through Sept. 24, you can drop by for an open house, take a tour and walk through history.

An experienced interpreter will be there to share some stories about the house and the families who lived there. Did you know child bride Cynthia Fiechter raised 13 children in the house? And that one of them wrote their name in a windowpane that is still visible today? Do you think there’s more to the story of what happened to Mr. Fiechter?

Fiechter House is one of the oldest buildings in Benton County, and is an example of a pioneer-era house. It sits along the Applegate Trail, at 26208 Finley Refuge Road. While you’re there, be sure to visit the wildlife refuge, and stop by the Wild Goose Nature Store in the headquarters building.

Further information is available at 541-757-7236 or willamettevalley@fws.gov.