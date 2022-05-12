Spotlight: Album Club discusses 'Layla' Thursday, May 12

The Oregon State University Album Club will discuss one of the all-time classic rock albums of the 1970s — and beyond — at its meeting set for 7 p.m. Thursday, May 12, online.

Join host Bob Santelli and OSU student Thomas Mahler in discussing the album "Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs," the sole studio album by the English-American blues-rock band Derek and the Dominos, released in November 1970 as a double album. The title track is a staple of classic rock radio, and is often regarded as Eric Clapton's greatest musical achievement.

Why is a song so closely associated with guitar hero Clapton performed by a band whose name doesn't even mention him? That is surely one of several topics that will come up at the meeting. And who was the muse who inspired this impassioned love song? It was Pattie Boyd, who, at the time Clapton wrote the song, was married to George Harrison. Awkward.

Registration is available at 541-737-5592.

