Silent Sky comes to Albany Civic Theater

There are some stories that need to be told over and over, ones that reminds us of something important and continues to be relevant. "Silent Sky" is such a story, according to Russ Roberts, director at Albany Civic Theater.

A cornerstone in modern astronomical science, Henrietta Leavitt’s discoveries contributed to how we understand space. However, as a woman in the early 1900s, getting recognition for her accomplishments was far from easy.

It’s a story true to history, and at times a tragic one, Roberts said.

“She came up with the keys to the kingdom but wasn’t allowed to enter,” he said.

Decades before the subject of "hidden figures" took place, whose story was turned into a 2016 movie of the same name, astronomer Leavitt and her female colleagues worked as human “computers” at Harvard Observatory.

The historical play chronicles the research Leavitt and her colleagues uncovered. While calculating the position of stars and galaxies, Leavitt had difficulty finding her own position in society.

“Before her, no one knew how big the universe actually was,” Roberts said.

He describes Leavitt as intelligent and determined, surrounded by other like-minded women in her workspace. It's a period drama with a touch of romance.

The story takes place on a minimalist set with the various locations set up on different spaces on the stage, he said. The costumes emulate the 20th century, and star projections and fairy lights are used to create the night sky, he said.

Although the play takes place in the 1900s, Roberts believes the story is as relevant today. There is a big push to get more women into STEM fields, science, technology, engineering and mathematics, today. Women are capable of the work men do but aren’t often recognized or paid the same amount, he said.

“How much progress have we actually made when women aren’t getting the recognition they deserve?” he said.

Roberts said he likes to leave the audience with more questions than they had before watching the play. By the end, he hopes audiences can take away one thing: Don't let history continue to repeat itself.

“I hope we can take a step forward and learn from the examples of our mistakes,” he said.

If you go

Silent Sky will run from Friday Feb. 10 through Saturday, Feb. 18 at Albany Civic Theater. Tickets cost $11-14. On Feb. 12, there will be an opportunity to speak with the cast and crew after the matinee show at 2:30 p.m. For more information about showtimes and tickets, visit: https://albanycivic.org/shows/silent-sky/.