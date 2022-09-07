Septembeerfest will showcase local brewers and mustaches

Come try what’s on tap at the Heart of the Valley Homebrewers' 15th annual Septembeerfest, back after a two-year hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sip beers, ciders or meads from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at Avery Park, 1200 SW Avery Park Drive in Corvallis.

A mustache, beard and goatee contest is set for 5 p.m. on the main stage, with a $10 entry fee.

"This fall festival has grown steadily since its inception and has become an expected tradition of the Corvallis beer scene as we endeavor to highlight the best and most interesting beers and ciders produced," Patrick Gorman, Septembeerfest festival coordinator, said.

More than 70 beers, ciders and meads from 25 independent craft brewers will be served. The event also features live entertainment. Admission is $25, which includes a tasting glass and eight beer tickets. Additional drink tokens are four for $5. For most beers, one token equals a 4-ounce pour.

Live performers at the brewfest will be Funky Friendship & Cosmic Love from noon to 1 p.m., the Dan Kaufman Band from 1:30 to 3 p.m., Side Hustle from 3:30 to 5 p.m., and Camp Crush from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Since 2006, more than $235,000 has been donated to Linn Benton Food Share; Heartland Humane Society; the Heart of the Valley Homebrewers’ Endowment at Oregon State University, supporting scholarships in fermentation science; and other local nonprofit organizations.

While the event centers on adult beverages, Septembeerfest is family-friendly, and guests under 21 and designated drivers will be admitted free. Anyone under 21 must be accompanied by an adult, and pets are not allowed.

Those interested in volunteering at the event must be fully vaccinated. Information about volunteering is available at www.septembeerfest.org/.

“I think it’s great to be back,” Gorman said. “Everybody seems to be really excited about having Septembeerfest. The brewers’ responses were positive and people in the community are excited.”