Romance is in the air, and the mid-Willamette Valley has more than enough ideas for you on Valentine's Day — and year-round.

Here are some of our favorites, in all price points, from sunrise to sundown.

Breakfast first

We all know it's the most important meal of the day, but you also can make it the most romantic. Enjoy a mimosa of multiple varieties at Brick & Mortar Cafe in Albany, Bellhop in Corvallis or Grain Station in Monmouth.

But I have it on good authority from my sweetie that donuts can be just as romantic. It may be time to splurge on a fancy doughnut, and Corvallis is the place to go. Try the passion (!!) fruit with poppy seeds at Dough Hook, Oregon marionberry with rosemary at Benny's or the very naughty-sounding Dirty Dave at Death by Donutz (Oreos and peanut butter, we are told).

Bonus! We're hearing good things about Sissy's Donuts in Philomath. The photos of their fritters have our mouths watering.

Go for a drive

When Weather Beaver predicts sunshine (even when it's cold), crank up the car's tushy heaters at this time of year (or pop the roof off your Jeep in summer) and hit the road. Whether you head south on Bellfountain Road to wineries, east on Highway 20 past Sweet Home to the Cascades; north on the backroads to the Willamette Valley Pie Co. Farm Retail Store in Salem or west to the Oregon Coast, you're going to see gorgeous scenery: trees, farmland, rivers and ...

Covered bridges

Worthy of their own entry, there's something magical about Oregon's covered bridges. You can spend days visiting them all. Hear the roaring water below and daydream about vintage vehicles traversing them with their enormous hood ornaments and rumble seats.

Many have picnic tables. Time your stop around lunch, set up the tablecloth, candles, music and desserts.

Did you know you can even rent some covered bridges? The Jordan Bridge at Stayton's Pioneer Park is yours for $100 for three hours. Sweet Home also makes its Weddle Bridge at Sankey Park available for rental.

Antiquing

If the covered bridges have you waxing nostalgic, you may consider antiquing as a fun and romantic outing, even just for window-shopping. Of course, there are day trips to Aurora, the Salem Downtown Historic District and Yachats.

But for our money, the Albany Antique Mall in downtown shows up all of them, and bests similar out-of-state malls too. Not only is it orderly, and the nearly-never-ending wares are creatively displayed and at good prices, the vintage clothes showroom on the second level, organized by decade, is one of the most brilliant arrangements we have ever seen.

Feel like sporting a "Mad Men" vibe? Check out the clothes on the 1960s rack. Trying to recreate Betty Boop? Browse the 1930s. More in the mood for "Back to the Future Part III?" There are even garments from the 1800s.

Take a hike

While you're out on your drive, you may want to brave the great outdoors. We think McDowell Creek County Park outside Lebanon, with its gorgeous waterfalls, is the most romantic south of Silver Falls State Park, but it can get a little muddy this time of year.

If you're a clean freak and want to keep your kicks squeaky white, consider Peavy Arboretum north of Corvallis, Jackson-Frazier Wetland in Corvallis or the wetlands at Bruce Starker Arts Park & Natural Area in South Corvallis.

Flowers

Cue Barry White, we're getting mushy now. Flowers for some are a must, but if you want to make an outing of them, there's a little gem of a place in Buena Vista, dubbed a little too on the nose "Buena Vista Flowers," and you don't have to worry whether they're open — because they're a 24/7 operation.

That's right, it's an unstaffed flower shop. It sells fresh and dried bouquets, and because there's less overhead, the prices are really good. Just drop your cash payment in the mail slot.

Chocolate

For some, it's just not V-Day until chocolates are consumed. If you're staying local, there's Burst Chocolates in Corvallis and Victorian Chocolate Company of Lebanon. They have everything your cacao heart desires.

Another local chocolatier, Philomath's Maureen Nikaido of award-winning Moku Chocolate, sells her specialties at Market of Choice, First Alternative Natural Foods Co-op and the Inkwell in Corvallis, among other locations.

But if you're out and about, consider Brigittine Monks Gourmet (yes, made by actual monks) in Amity. Color us intrigued.

Wineries

If wine is your thing, there may be no more romantic locale than a vineyard. There are soooo many nearby, we could probably have a lively debate for hours — and everyone would be right!

Soak in the vistas and get the pinot noir. It's not only perfect for Valentine's, it's what our area does best.

You could also stay cityside and do a wine bar instead. There are the new Corazón in Corvallis (appropriately named, given the day!) and Harpers Wine House in Brownsville (which, with its funky Wednesdays-through-Fridays-only hours, time-shifts V-Day to Saturday, Feb. 11).

Overnight getaway

If you're a suburban dweller, you may want to head out to one of Airbnb's more unusual stays. There's a "Tiny House in the Woods ~ Corvallis," yes, that's the name, with tilde and all; a "4-Bedroom Farmhouse close to OSU" in Halsey that's adorbs, and a "Joyful Yurt with View of South Santiam River" in Sweet Home. Who isn't tempted by a riverside yurt?

But maybe you already live on a farm (or in a tiny house or a yurt!). What you really need is a night on the town. The Marriott in downtown Corvallis has an indoor pool, a fitness center, an outdoor firepit in an urban setting next to the Willamette River, two live theaters and dozens of restaurants.

Dining, fine, and otherwise

Speaking of restaurants, we end our romantic day with dining. If you took one of our road trips as a cheap date and want to keep it low-key, buy a root beer float and fries or onion rings — check that, fries AND onion rings — at A&W Root Beer in Sweet Home, one of the original iterations where you can park, hit a button to order your meal and have it delivered to you in your car.

Another fun trek to feed your junk food addiction is to Harrisburg, where Olsen Run Winery has set up a food truck with yummy burgers and shakes. Pro tip: Have them do half-chocolate and half-marionberry.

But if you're looking for the fine in fine dining, we've got your back once again. In Albany, Sybaris Bistro and Gamberetti's Italian have been the go-to for years. But also consider Vault 244 and Sweet Red Bistro.

In Corvallis, woo your love with Castor or Del Amo. If you want to keep that farm-to-table vibe going, we highly recommend Gathering Together Farm in Philomath. In Lebanon, head to 1847 Bar & Grill or The Point in Sweet Home for the view alone.