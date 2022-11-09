Remembering Morris Walker, Corvallis renaissance man

Morris Wayne Walker lived an extraordinary life full of music, art, travel and laughter.

You may recognize his name from seeing it on the cover of a book, or the credits following a short but epic film about a local business. Perhaps you know Morris Walker because you heard him play original music with his family band “The EarthWalkers” in the ‘90s.

Whatever the affiliation, it’s safe to say Morris Walker is best remembered for his love of Corvallis, artistic vision and contagious energy he brought with him wherever he went. And he went a lot of places.

Morris Walker and his twin sister Marsha Walker were born Jan. 6, 1945, to Risdom and Marjorie Walker in Long Beach, California. He grew up in Orange County and quickly found a best friend in Steve Martin, who shared Morris’ love for writing and comedy. The two were hired to work at Disneyland’s front gates selling guidebooks and balloons.

Morris was drafted into the army, and upon completion of his service, moved back to California and met the love of his life, Lynn, in the 1960s. It took some convincing to get her to go out with him, but once she gave in and said yes to a date, the two became inseparable and were mostly referred to as a pair rather than individuals throughout their 54 years together.

“He did everything, and all of it with my mom by his side,” daughter Amoris Walker said. “They were definitely the type of duo that didn't do much apart. They were kind of a symbiotic force of nature.”

The young couple shared a love for music and the environment, and they began to write songs and perform them locally. Pretty soon, they were hired by the United Service Organizations, more commonly known as the USO, to perform for the troops in Vietnam, along with superstars Sammy Davis Jr., Wayne Newton and John Wayne.

Lynn and Morris Walker first set their eyes upon Corvallis while driving through Oregon on tour with National School Assemblies in the early '70s. Lynn Walker said she and her husband were health nuts at the time, and when they saw the newly-opened First Alternative Co-op, they couldn’t believe it because they had never seen anything like it in all their travels.

"We thought this was the greatest thing, we felt like this is really the way it's supposed to be everywhere,” she said. “Oregon was ahead of the country with recycling, organic farming and co-ops, and even today with the incredible Sustainability Coalition."

In 1978 they had their first child, Sherlock Skye Walker, followed by Amoris Amye Walker in 1980. The children of two nature-loving musicians, the kids shared their parents’ musical talents, and the family of four formed a band called “The EarthWalkers.”

Before recycling and waste reduction became mainstream practices, The EarthWalkers spread messages of sustainability and conservation through comedy and original folk-style music written by Morris Walker.

They toured in the early '90s once again with National School Assemblies, a company that sent the family out to schools across the country to teach children on how to take care of their environment through music, comedy and information. “Habitat” is a catchy hit many school-aged children still remember to this day.

The EarthWalkers played more than 2,000 live shows in schools, churches, hospitals, prisons and more in the span of three years. They took breaks for weeks or months at a time, living somewhere new in the world, whether it be Louisiana, Hawaii or the Canary Islands.

“We did implant in a lot of young people the notion that they need to take care of where they're living,” Lynn Walker said. “You need to respect the wildlife and respect Mother Earth. Hopefully in their lives, that's manifested in some way.”

The Walkers found themselves driving through Corvallis a second time, this time with kids in the backseat, and as they looked out the window, they decided they would move here one day. After traveling all over the country for much of Skye and Amoris’ childhoods, they finally settled in Florence, and then Corvallis, which would become their home base for decades.

Morris and Lynn Walker started two video production companies: EarthWalker Entertainment and MicroEPIC Productions. With EarthWalker Entertainment, they helped Lon and Mary Jensen produce "The Christmas Tree Story," a three-part children’s series about the local Christmas tree industry with Hal Schudel’s Holiday Tree Farms.

Having caught the video production bug, Lynn and Morris Walker started MicroEPIC Productions, which produced under-5-minute promotional videos for local businesses. The couple made more than 100 videos for Corvallis businesses, as well as for businesses in other states.

For Corvallis’ 150th birthday in 2007, Lynn and Morris Walker produced "Stories and Legends," a full-length documentary detailing the history of Corvallis, beginning with the Kalapuya Tribe and ending with Corvallis as it was when it aired in the 2000s.

The 1½ hours documentary took more than two years to film, and it featured the Walker family dressed up in period pieces acting out the scenes.

"Stories and Legends" aired April 11, 2009, at the newly built Corvallis High School theater to a sold-out audience.

In addition to being a musician and video producer, Morris Walker was an author. His book “The Lives of Carl Atman” is about finding love in different lifetimes through reincarnation. “Steve Martin: The Magic Years” recounts the experiences he had with his best friend who went on to be a famous comedian, actor, writer and musician.

He also painted murals for local businesses, a passion he passed onto his son, Skye Walker. Several murals around Corvallis can be attributed to Skye, including the iconic blue/green piece that covers the outside of TacoVino.

"To say it's a process to understand grief is an understatement,” Skye Walker said. “But one thing remains: his inspiration to me to keep going and become a better artist. He will forever be remembered by those who knew him.”

Amoris Walker is a poet and children’s author, and she said her ideas are often influenced by her own childhood and her father’s love of nature.

Out of everything he loved and accomplished, Amoris and Skye agreed that their father’s favorite part of life was writing and performing music with his other half, Lynn.

“He always said that he was the luckiest man alive, not because he had money or fame, but because he had us and my mom,” Amoris Walker said.

Morris Walker got to spend the last three years of his life developing a special bond with his granddaughter, Kahlia. Although she is only a toddler, it is clear that the Walker family’s love for nature and the environment has not skipped a generation. Her favorite place to be is outside.

The Walker family is planning a celebration of life in the spring for Morris. Details to come, but it will be a one-night-only tribute show featuring Morris’s original music.

“He loved what he did, and he wanted to do as much of it as he could,” Amoris Walker said. “He really just squeezed every drop out of life.”