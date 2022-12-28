Rediscovering the joy of reading

We all have memories of moments that terrified us.

For me, one of those came on March 24, 1984.

How do I remember the exact date? More to come.

I was 12 years old at the time and had just climbed to the top bunk in my bedroom and settled in to read a few chapters of Stephen King’s “Pet Sematary.”

For those who are unfamiliar with the story, it is quite possibly King’s most terrifying tale — one of a graveyard for pets and what lies just beyond. There is a power to bring those buried there back to life.

But as one distraught father who lost his son when he was hit by a semitruck found out, “sometimes, dead is better.”

It is a chilling story that was pretty intense for someone as young as I was at the time. It got more upsetting as I started a new chapter; what I read made me toss the book down, leap off the bed and quickly exit my room.

What caused such a reaction? (My mom was curious as well as I made my way to the living room for some comfort).

Here is what King wrote: “Louis Creed came to believe that the last really happy day of his life was March 24, 1984.”

THE EXACT SAME DATE I WAS READING THOSE WORDS!

Talk about terrifying!

I eventually finished the book and continued to read some of King’s early work.

But as the years went by, my love for reading (outside of school and work) diminished. I just wasn’t disciplined enough.

Instead, I turned into a self-diagnosed TV show junkie and spent (wasted?) a lot of my spare time investing in a plethora of shows that went beyond simple week-to-week episodes (although I still watched many of those as well) and into strong character development.

But something changed recently.

A few years back I began to carve out some time to read some of King’s later works of the past decade. Still, it was hit and miss.

Soon after, I noticed my friend Josh Worden’s Facebook post with a list of all the books he read over the course of the previous year.

The first time I saw it I was amazed at the length of the list — I don’t recall offhand exactly how many — and the diversity of books that he had read.

Working here at the paper, I do an awful lot of reading for my job. But it is a different kind of reading.

I wondered how on earth he found time to read so many books.

A year passed, and I once again was greeted one morning with Worden’s annual post of his reading journey for the previous year.

So, in January 2021, I embarked on a reading odyssey and set what I felt was a reasonable goal of 12 books for the year. I mean, we were still in a global pandemic, so I figured I had a shot!

I started off well, grabbed a few fairly easy to read books I had at home and was on my way.

Then came the summer and a job change here at the paper. Suddenly I fell behind and finished the year having read only nine books, the last one by good friend and former coworker Bob Lundeberg on the 2017-18 Oregon State baseball team.

I read “Finish” in part because I wanted to review it for an edition of Mid-Valley Live.

While I fell short of my goal, having to finish “Finish” in time to write the review started me off on the right foot for 2022.

I kept the same goal for this past season and checked out the Albany Public Library — a short walk from my house — on a regular basis. I managed to complete 12 books by the early part of June!

With that goal accomplished, I figured it was as good a time as any to embark on my longest journey by finally reading King’s second-longest book, “It.”

It seemed a daunting task. It was anything but as in just over a month I had completed the 1,100-plus page epic that was tough to put down!

There was so much to the story, from the depth of the characters as kids and adults to the history of the town of Derry itself. It was a terrifying trip from start to finish.

I slowed down a bit after that but did manage to read 23 books (check the breakout box with the story) this past year. I wanted to squeeze in one more before the calendar turned to 2023, but I am less than one-third of the way through "The Talisman."

Many of those were authored by King, including re-reading "Pet Sematary" and thinking back to that terrifying experience so many years ago.

While I enjoyed all the books I read for different reasons, a few stood out. Some made me laugh, others made the hair on the back of my neck stand up. And, maybe a bit surprisingly, I was moved to tears by a few of King’s endings. I guess I was pretty invested in the characters.

My Top 5 were all King stories: "It," "Salem’s Lot," "The Girl Who Loved Tom Gordon," "Lisey’s Story" and the "Gwendy’s Button Box" trilogy co-written by King and Richard Chizmar. It was really all one story, so it counts at No. 5.

To be honest, I found it fairly easy to stay disciplined throughout the year. I would read either before bed or when I woke up in the morning, sometimes doing both in a day.

So, what’s next for me?

I am still debating, but I think I might tackle King’s longest book “The Stand” and then dive into his Dark Tower series.

Or maybe I will go a different direction and break out of the King pattern I have been in the better part of the last year.

No matter what, I don’t plan to set a goal of the number of books but to simply enjoy as many as I can.

Just so long as they aren’t taking place on the exact same day, I am reading them!