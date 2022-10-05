Q&A with stand-up comedian Guy Branum

Stand-up comedian, writer and actor Guy Branum will headline Corvallis Comedy Night on Sunday, Oct. 9, at the Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St.

Branum's latest movie, “Bros,” premiered Friday, Sept. 30, but he made sure to fit in an interview with Mid-Valley Media that very morning before the festivities.

Branum hosted TruTV’s “Talk Show the Game Show,” appeared as a regular panelist on “Chelsea Lately,” hosted the podcast “Pop Rocket” and wrote a memoir, “My Life as a Goddess.” His bits often center on his experience as a larger-bodied gay comedian in Los Angeles.

This will be the 11th Corvallis Comedy Night, and the first one since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Portland comedian Tory Ward will open for Branum, and audience members should know there will be adult language. No one under 18 will be admitted without an adult.

But enough with the warnings! Keep reading to get to know the hilarious headliner in advance of the show:

Q: What got you into comedy?

A: I was young during the heyday of '80s and '90s comedy, and there was a lot of stand-up around. I went to law school and thought that was what I should be doing with my time. And then I realized, no, this was not the right life for me. I was kind of depressed coming out of law school, and I was trying to find something that would make me happy; and standup made me happy.

Q: How did you find your niche in stand-up?

A: The thing is, it never crossed my mind to not talk about my life onstage. I started out in San Francisco where there really was a rich queer comedy community. It sort of gave me this unrealistic view of what was possible. And then I moved to L.A., and I realized, oh, no one's interested in that.

Q: So how did you deal with that reaction?

A: I always got audiences on my side. I'm a good stand-up. But in 2006 the industry didn't really know what to do with a queer male stand-up comic. I just kept working. I found places where I could survive and thrive, and that's one of the reasons why I've always done a lot of writing work. Stand-up is the thing that you have control over, where you get to talk about your own experience in an unfiltered way.

Q: Is it harder to write jokes or deliver them?

A: It's harder to find the joke, which is both of those things together. You can come up with the idea, but figuring out exactly the right way of presenting it to an audience, both in terms of language and in terms of performance, is really the hard thing. And so frequently, it's in performance where you find it. You take a joke and you put it up on its legs, and there in the moment, your brain just does something, and it finds the right words. It finds the right answer.

Q: At what point did you know you wanted to go into comedy?

A: I didn't really think that stand-up was going to be a professional option for me. I thought it would be a creative release for me, and I knew that I needed a creative release. When I went into it, I was a little bit older than most of the other people. I was like, 26 and they were like, 22, and it seems so stupid now to think of 26 as being old. I thought, 'This will be a thing that I do while I am a practicing lawyer.' But after I passed the bar, while I was looking for a job, a friend of mine suggested me for a job at a cable network that she worked at, and I ended up getting it. That was such an important moment in my career. More is possible than you realize.

Q: Any hobbies besides comedy?

A: I like to cook, I like to read. … I pay too much attention to history. I like to go to beaches and be on beaches, is that a hobby?

During the pandemic I started Duolingo-ing French really hard. Then I got a French tutor online. And now when it comes to time resources outside of work, I'm always trying to be like, ‘How can I make this improve my French?’

Q: Anything you’d like to tell the people of Corvallis before headlining Comedy Night?

A: Please come to my show. It will be fun!

So, there you have it! Dustin Smith, who runs Corvallis Comedy Night, encourages guests to buy tickets early, as the last 10 shows sold out in advance. Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. show are $14 and can be purchased at https://www.majestic.org/.