Philomath theater honors Patsy Cline with tribute show

You’d have to be “Crazy” to skip out on the first-ever Akajeannette theatrical production of “Always … Patsy Cline” at Marys River Grange #685, 24707 Grant Hall Road, in Philomath.

The tribute show, originally written and directed by Ted Swindley, is based on the true story of the late singer’s friendship with a fan she met in Houston in 1961 and to whom she continued to send letters until her tragic death in a plane crash at the tender age of 30.

Cline would always end her letters to her friend and fan, Louise Seger, with “Love ALWAYS ... Patsy Cline,” which obviously inspired the show’s name. The story is told through Seger’s eyes, and throughout Seger's long monologues, Cline comes out and sings parts of 27 of her iconic songs.

This will be Jeannette Miller Mickenham’s first production with her company, which she said may be the first-ever community theater company in Philomath.

She began singing and dancing at a very early age, eventually doing voiceover work and acting in Los Angeles. After years of acting and singing, Mickenham discovered her true love for directing, and now continues her work right here in Philomath.

Mickenham will play the role of Cline, while Wendy M. McCoy will play the role of Seger. Deborah Wren is directing the show.

The band members, aka the Bodacious Bobcats, are Michael Wren on piano, Jeff Hino on pedal steel guitar, Cliff Feldman on lead guitar, Amy Charron on bass, Kevin Craven on fiddle and Paul Charron on drums.

The audience will sway and sing along to unforgettable hits, including “Crazy,” “I Fall To Pieces,” “Sweet Dreams” and “Walking After Midnight.” Mickenham said the songs will be in mashup form, with one leading into another.

This production brings a bit of everything: country humor, sadness, musical hits and even some audience participation.

On Friday and Saturday nights, audience members have the option to purchase pre-show dinner tickets, with meals catered by Eats and Treats. Show-goers can nosh on barbecued pork, chicken, beans, coleslaw, cornbread and cookies at 6 p.m. before the show starts at 7 p.m.

Performances are May 13, 14, 20 and 21 at 7 p.m., and May 15 and 22 at 2 p.m. The Sunday matinees will not have a dinner option, although basic concessions will be available for purchase.

Tickets range from $15 to $30, depending on whether the dinner option is selected. Only 100 table seats are available at each performance.

Mickenham moved to Philomath in 2014 and recognized the need for community theater, which she said had been done only at Philomath High School in the past.

With the help of some other artistic community members, Mickenham was able to turn her dream into a reality.

“Now we are resurrecting the idea and putting together our first production at the Grange,” Mickenham said. “It's a wonderful venue, a huge surprise. This place is perfect.”

Tickets for “Always ... Patsy Cline” are available for purchase at akajeannette.com/apc.

Joanna Mann (she/her) covers education for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6076 or Joanna.Mann@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @joanna_mann_.

