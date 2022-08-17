Oregon State's spider harp ensnares its audience

Monmouth-based Emerson Vineyards has been the site of outdoors pop and folk music concerts all summer, but on Sunday, Aug. 14, a sci-fi-looking instrument sat center stage overlooking rolling hills, and an unlikely musician approached: Chet Udell, assistant professor of biological and ecological engineering at Oregon State University.

The instrument before him was like no other because it's unique, the result of a collaboration among biologists, engineers and robotics specialists.

The spider harp.

"I'm simultaneously the very best spider harp player in the world and the very worst spider harp player in the world," Udell quipped before playing a seven-song set. Six of those were his classical takes on the 38-year-old's favorite tunes from such groups as Radiohead, Nirvana, The Cranberries and Nine Inch Nails.

The seventh was something Udell composed, cribbing from true classics, including Debussy's Clair de Lune. He calls it "Fantasia for a Spider Harp," and he played it as a finalist at the 2019 Georgia Tech's Guthman Musical Instrument Competition, a contest that pits new instruments against each other.

The spider harp is a large-scale model of an orb spider’s web. Here's how it came to be.

It's well known — to arachnologists, anyway — that most spiders have horrible eyesight, according to Ross Hatton, associate professor of mechanical engineering and robotics, co-inventor of the spider harp who lectured about the instrument's genesis at Sunday's performance.

When prey gets caught in their web, Hatton said, spiders run to the middle of the web, place a leg on each of eight pie-shaped wedges, using the threads' vibrations to determine where their next meal is.

Hatton and graduate student Andrew Otto collaborated with biologists at the University of California, Berkeley, to build the spider harp with the aim of uncovering the mystery of how spiders sense these vibrations and how they translate them into information, Hatton said.

But it wasn't envisioned as an instrument at the time. On another part of the OSU campus, Udell had gotten wind of the project. Coincidentally running into each other at a conference, Hatton said Udell "came up to me and said, 'I saw what you're working on. I think it would make a great instrument.'"

The harp is made of steel and orange parachute cord, Hatton said, and a robot spider sits in the middle. But he (she?) doesn't spring into action until a musician begins to pluck the strings like a harp.

The sound is synthesized, he added. If you didn't have it hooked up to all the electronics, the actual sound would be "dull thuds."

Each wedge is a single note, and the strings in the web are various octaves, Udell explained during a break. With eight wedges, that's like a 128-note keyboard, and he uses pedals to sharp or flat a note.

Back on the science side of things, Hatton said his studies are helping the California Table Grape Commission learn to communicate with black widow spiders — useful during the growing season to abate pests — to get out of dodge during harvest time so they don't get caught up in the yields.

To learn more about the spider harp, go to https://www.spiderharp.com/.