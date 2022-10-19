Oregon organist organizes organ restoration

Booming orchestral music flowed through First United Methodist Church in Corvallis as Craig Hanson played the overture from Andrew Lloyd Webber's "Phantom of the Opera" on a nearly 30-foot, European-style tracker organ.

His feet stayed as busy as his hands as he played, wearing special organ shoes with thin soles to help his feet feel each pedal.

Wait, you can't wear regular shoes while playing the organ?

“Try doing ballet in hiking boots,” Hanson replied.

The organ was made by Noack Organ Co. in 1980 in Massachusetts. It has 1,782 pipes, some of which are 8 and even 16 feet tall.

Unfortunately for Hanson, some are also deforming under their own weight, due to the metal being too pure. During the Renaissance, he explained, the metal was much stronger. The congregation is raising funds to purchase two new pipes made in Europe and shipped to the States to restore the organ so Hanson can play the instrument to his best ability.

The process will cost nearly $10,000 because very few people in the world make organ pipes. They must be embossed and gilded, Hanson added.

One of only a handful of trained organists in the state, Hanson learned piano at the age of 5 and first played in his church when he was 12. He started formal organ lessons when he was 14 and eventually studied in Basel, Switzerland, for five years.

During that time, he played at a Catholic church in the ski resort town of Gstaad. He remembers when King Juan Carlos of Spain broke his leg skiing at the resort and had to be rescued with a helicopter.

He has been the organist at First United Methodist Church since 2007 and puts on free concerts the third Wednesday of each month, open to the public. He plays a variety of music for these events, and the Oct. 19 concert will feature Dutch organ music.

So, what is the difference between a piano and an organ?

“It’s like the difference between riding a bicycle and flying a jet plane,” Hanson said.

Not only is the organ played with both hands and feet, but Hanson can pull out stoppers that make the instrument sound like various orchestral instruments.

In fact, the term “pull out all the stops” originated with the organ.

He estimated the Corvallis church organ can make nearly a million different sounds, with larger organs making closer to a billion.

“It’s almost infinite,” he said.

A woodworker himself, Hanson built and installed a Zimbelstern: wind-driven bells attached to a rotating star or wheel shape. The Zimbelstern is a feature of many older organs but was missing on this one. Hanson even added a wooden star that twirls with the bells.

Thanks to congregant donations and a GoFundMe page, the church has raised over half of what needed for the restoration.

In addition to church services and Hanson’s monthly concerts, various choirs and other performing groups use the space for events.

“It’s an important cultural asset, not just for church services,” he said.