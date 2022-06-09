Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife announces 2023 annual wildlife art contest

Artists are invited to compete in one, two or all three of the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife’s 2023 stamp art competitions.

The winning artist in each contest will receive a $2,000 award, and winning artwork is used to produce collector’s stamps and other promotional items, with sale proceeds benefiting Oregon’s fish and wildlife, and their habitats.

For the Habitat Conservation Stamp Contest, entries must feature an eligible species from the Oregon Conservation Strategy in its natural habitat. For the Waterfowl Stamp Contest, art entries must feature the greater scaup in its natural habitat setting. For the Upland Game Bird Stamp Contest, all entries must feature the mountain quail in its natural habitat setting. More specific information for all three contests is available in the contest rules and on the entry form.

Entries will be accepted from Aug. 26 through 5 p.m. Sept. 30 at the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife headquarters, 4034 Fairview Industrial Drive SE, Salem, OR 97302. Entries can be mailed or hand-delivered. Artists are referred to the final page of contest rules for packaging tips.

A panel will judge artwork based on artistic composition, anatomical accuracy of the species and general appeal. Collector’s stamps, art prints and other promotional materials are produced from first-place artwork. Proceeds from product sales are used for habitat improvement, research surveys and conservation projects.

Interested artists are encouraged to visit ODFW’s stamp art competition webpage, https://www.dfw.state.or.us/stamp_contest/index.asp, for more information on the contests and to view entries from previous years. Stamps and art prints can also be ordered from the site.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0