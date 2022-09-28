Opa! Greek Fest readies to feed thousands

During the months leading up to Greek Fest, Mona Soot is cooking up a storm. Her grocery list looks something like this: 100 pounds of garbanzo beans, 3,000 grape leaves, 250 pounds of lamb and a variety of spices.

A kitchen to feed thousands

The kitchen of St. Anne Orthodox church smells of clove, cumin, garlic, lemon and turmeric as Soot and her team begin prepping for the anticipated 2,000 hungry guests who attend the fundraiser. There’s pastitsio, spanakopita and stuffed grape leaves to be made.

Although the event is called Greek fest, it takes on a variety of Mediterranean flavors.

“You feel like you're home,” she said, referring to the scents that linger in the kitchen.

Growing up Arabic, specifically, Jordanian and Palestinian, many of the recipes are family traditions passed from her mother, Soot said. Only a few tweaks here and there to accommodate for the large portions. In past years, her mother has even come to help prepare for Greek Fest.

“Being in the kitchen with your family, there is this connection; you’re sharing your history and memories without speaking,”

When she makes the traditional dishes of her family, Soot is reminded of her mother and the bakery her family owned. Everything would be made from scratch. Even bread and yogurt, she said.

Now cooking is a sort of nostalgic experience that translates to the food.

“You can taste when food is prepared with thoughtfulness and love,” she said.

And thoughtfulness goes a long way. Soot said she is very mindful about health codes and food safety when making this much food.

Cleanliness in prep is important, and she has a certain schedule she follows — which foods to start making and freezing first — to make sure everything is fresh and up to standard. It also helps keep her on track to ensure she has enough time for the foods that need to be cooked closer to the festival date.

Early tasks include soaking the garbanzo beans, wrapping the stuffed grape leaves and cooking, cooling and freezing some dishes.

After 19 years, Soot and her husband, Fr. Stephen Soot, have watched the event grow. It started out as a one-day event that saw a couple hundred people. Now it’s a three-day weekend that serves 2,000 people.

“Every year it grows bigger, and we aren’t sure if we can do more, but then we do,” she said.

Greek Fest now

Fr. Soot sees Greek Fest as a time to gather with others.

“Food brings communities together,” he said. “Inviting someone for a meal is the epitome of being hospitable.”

The event is sure to have plenty of food and dancing. Lined up and arms raised, many partake in traditional Greek dancing, he said.

Through the pandemic, the event remained a drive-thru, but now the three-day weekend in mid-October will have two in-person festival days Saturday and Sunday, in addition to drive-thru Friday.

However, Soot noted the music will be recorded rather than live performances. The search for a live band for next year is on.

The food set-up also will be different this year. The event will occur outside instead of indoors, Fr. Soot said. In previous years, there was a cafeteria-style set-up, but now it will be more like food trucks or a farmer's market, with folks waiting off to the side to receive their food, he said.

With more people coming every year, he hopes the change makes things more efficient.

Previously funds had been used for maintenance of St. Anne Orthodox Church, but this year, they expect to collect money for new construction, Soot said.

Amid the changes, the Greek Fest’s mission prevails: good food and good company. For Mona Soot, it’s a time to find things everyone has in common. Food breaks down barriers, she said.

“When we share a meal together, we share peace,” said Mona Soot.

The festival will be held in Lewisburg Grange Hall, 6000 NE Elliott Circle, Corvallis from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16. Drive-thru will take place 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14. In-person hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16.