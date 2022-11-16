 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Murder is afoot: South Albany High presents Agatha Christie's "The Mousetrap"

The Mousetrap 03

From left, Kole Howell as Christopher Wren, Carson Mack as Giles Ralston and Emily Crane as Mollie Ralston

 Andy Cripe, Mid-Valley Media

Students at South Albany High School will present a modern twist on the longest running play in the world: Agatha Christie’s “The Mousetrap.”

The show opens just as Albany Civic Theater's production of Agatha Christie's "Murder on the Orient Express" closes out. Murder and mystery, it seems, are all the rage right now. 

"The Mousetrap" opened in London’s West End in 1952, and performances only temporarily halted for the COVID-19 pandemic before starting up again in May 2021. The show is unique in that audience members are traditionally asked to not reveal the ending to anyone, which helps keep the “whodunnit” mystery alive. Unlike the secret murderer's past victims...

The Mousetrap 01

From left, Kole Howell as Christopher Wren, Logan Smith as Sergeant Trotter, Emily Crane as Mollie Ralston, Skyler Wang as Major Metcalf, Abby Hobson as Mr. Paravicini and Carson Mack as Giles Ralston. South Albany High's production of "The Mousetrap" opens on Nov. 17.

While Director Christy Anderson has kept the script and storyline the same, she said she encourages students to put their own spin on the characters. This is, after all, 2022.

“I want to see their interpretation,” she said. “I give the students a lot of freedom to explore what they feel the character would do and react to the terror that happens.”

Without spoiling the ending, the show is about a group of strangers who get snowed in at a manor together, and they find out there is a murderer among them about to strike. Who could it possibly be?

The Mousetrap 02

Clockwise from top, Carson Mack as Giles Ralston, Megan Hardnen as Miss Casewell and Emily Crane as Mollie Ralston

Anderson has been a theater teacher at South Albany for four years, an experience she described as “a joy.” She grew up dancing and acting on stage in Spokane, Washington, and has done costuming, hair, makeup and set design as well.

She chose this show in part because of the ambiguity of the cast list. Many shows have set genders and physical features for each character, but Anderson wanted the opportunity for inclusion by casting students with a variety of identities.

South Albany typically puts on two shows per year — a play and a musical. This year, however, Anderson has added a third show due to the number of students who would like to participate.

The fall production is “The Mousetrap,” the winter musical is “The Little Mermaid,” and “The Plot, Like Gravy, Thickens” will be the comedic dinner theater-style show in the spring.

“The Mousetrap” cast has been rehearsing since the third week of school, and members are eager to put on five performances. Evening shows will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, Friday, Nov. 18 and Saturday, Nov. 19, and matinee performances will be at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 20.

The Mousetrap 04

Logan Smith as Sergeant Trotter, left, and Abby Hobson as Mr. Paravicini

Emily Crane, Carson Mack, Kole Howell, Abby Davison, Skyler Wang, Abby Hobson, Megan Hardnen, Logan Smith and Aliyah Foote make up the cast of nine. Emily Hobson and Ian Barnhill have worked the behind-the-scenes magic that makes a show go on.

“The Mousetrap” is two hours long including an intermission. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students. Tickets can be purchased at https://redhawkstheater.ludus.com/index.php

Joanna Mann (she/her) covers education for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6076 or Joanna.Mann@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @joanna_mann_. 

IF YOU GO

Reporter

Joanna Mann (she/her) is the education and food & drink reporter for Mid-Valley Media. She has a bachelor's in Journalism from the University of Oregon. When she's not breaking the news, she can be found crocheting and taking pictures of her cat, Lulu.

