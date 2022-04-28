Make room for Majestic’s ‘Matilda:' Long-delayed musical takes stage Friday

Much of the cast has changed, and so has some of the crew. Even the directing staff has undergone a revision.

But the story of Matilda, the little girl with the big powers, hasn’t changed — except that now it might be even more relevant, said directors Moth Kelley and Rebecca Douglas.

After a two-year global pandemic delay, Roald Dahl’s “Matilda: The Musical” is once again ready for The Majestic Theatre.

Opening night is Friday, April 29, and the show will run through May 22 at the Majestic, 115 SW Second St. in Corvallis. Performances are at 3 and 7:30 p.m. Details and tickets are available at the website, majestic.org.

“Matilda” tells the story of a little girl with exceptional intelligence and extraordinary talents. Although neglected by her parents and terrorized by her headmistress, she finds a way to use her powers to stand up for her friends and build a happy future for herself and her favorite teacher.

Audiences familiar with the 1996 Hollywood movie version of the story may be surprised to see and hear it set in its original location of Great Britain. They also may not know the songs, which the directors said help to deepen and define the story.

The directors said they’re expecting crowds to be wowed by the sheer energy of the 33-member cast, more than half of whom are under 18. During rehearsal breaks, Douglas said, they often keep going, and they are the first to point out when the breaks end. “They make sure that we know, because they want to get back to work.”

The production was originally to take the stage in May 2020, and Kelley’s cast was ready to roll. When the governor first issued pandemic restrictions, the directors tried to set up Zoom rehearsals and looked into outdoor venues, but in the end had to set the show aside.

“When you’re having to tell kids that it’s over, kids who worked hard in this process … that was heartbreaking,” Kelley said.

Live theater productions in general went dark for the next year and a half. But then came coronavirus vaccines, reductions in caseloads and hospitalizations, and a gradual lifting of restrictions.

The Majestic had paid Music Theatre International for rights to “Matilda,” and they allowed for a delay in the timing of the show, Douglas said. “They’ve been very flexible and kind, especially with community theater.”

In late fall 2021, Kelley recalled, the phone rang. It was Jimbo Ivy, supervisor of The Majestic.

“We got a phone call from Jimbo: ‘“Matilda”’s a go; do you still have a team?’” Kelley recalled. “My reaction was, ‘Oh. OH.’ Happy! Scared! Oh, my gosh, are people going to be around to do this?”

People were. Not all the people, but many of them. Douglas, originally the vocal director, said she was thrilled to step up to co-direct, as the original co-director, Laura Blackwell, had other obligations. Jason Seivers and Christa Antrim were still available to be Mr. and Mrs. Wormwood, Matilda’s spiteful and disparaging parents.

But Freya Harte and Eila Howe, who were cast as the lead in split roles for 2020’s “Matilda,” had outgrown the part, Douglas explained, which meant Matilda herself had to be recast. Harte and Howe instead have rejoined the cast in other roles.

“It speaks to their character as young people that they’ve been as gracious as they have,” Douglas said.

The 2022 double-cast list includes Piper Moss and Sabina Berglund as Matilda; Melissa Gutierrez and Sharon Chang as Miss Honey, Matilda’s sweet, helpful and nurturing teacher; and Brady Moss and Bentley Michaels as Miss Trunchbull, the sadistic headmistress who makes Matilda a special target.

Double-casting the main roles is insurance, Kelley said, because anybody could get sick at any time.

“There’s two of us, even,” he said, nodding at Douglas. “We have contingency plan upon contingency plan upon contingency plan.”

Neither director believes in using understudies, arguing that if you work that long and hard on a part, you ought to be able to showcase it for an audience. Also, both say, they appreciate the different approaches each actor brings to the character.

One new cast member who isn’t sharing a role this time is Bill Brown, who took on the part of Sergei, the Russian mafia boss who comes to get his revenge on Matilda’s con-man father. He is among the people in the show who realizes the little girl is someone very special.

Brown’s wife, LaVelle Grandy-Brown, was the costumer for the show in 2020, but lost her battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, before it was rescheduled.

When the directors spoke to him about joining the show himself, he decided he would do so as a tribute to his wife. Plus, he joked, he gets to sing: 11 notes exactly.

“I thought, you know, this would be a great way of honoring LaVelle, to be in the show that would have been her show as the costumer,” he said. “It’s a way of doing something that kind of honors her memory in something that she loved to do.”

The presence — or lack — of love is a theme in “Matilda,” as characters without it increasingly lose their humanity, and characters who have it find it gives them the strength to stand up for themselves and one another.

“In this current climate, I think it rings true now more than ever that you need to stand up to bullies, you need to stand up for yourself,” Kelley said. “I think Matilda says it best herself: ‘Just because life’s not fair doesn’t mean you have to grin and bear it.’”

