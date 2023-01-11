Majestic Theatre's 'The Wolves' is a slice of teenage life

Does life imitate art or does art imitate life?

The answer is the latter for The Majestic Theatre’s upcoming production of “The Wolves,” which features an all-woman-identifying adolescent cast of nine soccer players who talk about the trials and tribulations of life while warming up for their games.

“It’s not a traditional play; it’s a slice of life,” director Harriet Owen Nixon said.

Unlike other plays, "The Wolves" does not have a structured buildup and resolution but rather consists of the girls’ overlapping conversations about their soccer team, social lives, school, social media and general teenage life. Written in 2017, "The Wolves" was a Pulitzer Prize finalist and pays homage to a generation that does not yet have much on-stage representation.

“[Older generations] tend to say they’re self-absorbed and into their phones,” Nixon said. “But this generation has so much to offer us if we’d only open our ears and show them the same compassion they show each other.”

Nixon found the play a few years ago when she was researching shows to direct at the Majestic. She’d heard positive feedback about "The Wolves" and read the play while she was on a plane to visit her own soccer-playing niece.

As she read the play, she started to recognize her niece and her niece’s friends in the voices of the characters. The realness of the dialogue moved her to tears.

“My niece is why this play is important.” Nixon said. “All of us are why this play is important.”

The all-female cast also drew her to the show, as she said there tend to be fewer roles for women in traditional theater. An actress herself, this is something Nixon said she has struggled with since she started acting at the age of 12.

The play’s dialogue includes strong language, so it is not a family-friendly show, Nixon said. People should be prepared to hear how teenagers often talk among themselves, which may not be for everyone.

Nixon said she lets the actors socialize before rehearsals more than she normally would allow to help them get into character. It’s an easier transition to running lines when the women have already interacted with one another in the same style of conversation.

At age 51, Nixon said she has learned a lot from this generation and what they have had to endure.

“When I was growing up, I didn’t have to think about school shootings and all of the trauma that’s happening with the world today,” she said. “This play shows us how human and how real and how important these people are.”

There will be six performances of the show this month at the Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St. in Corvallis. The performances are as follows: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, Saturday, Jan. 21, Friday, Jan. 27 and Saturday, Jan. 28, and at 2:20 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22 and Sunday, Jan. 29. There will be a talkback with the cast after the Sunday, Jan. 22 matinee.

Tickets are $16 for adults and $14 for students and seniors. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.majestic.org/.

There are no leads in the play, and each person is just as important as the rest for the show to be successful.

“It’s been amazing working with this group,” Nixon said. “They make me tear up every night through pride or just through pure emotion.”

