Lumos Wine Co. in top 100 wineries

Lumos Wine Co. in Philomath 

 Kylie Graham, Mid-Valley Media

The mid-Willamette Valley’s very own Lumos Wine Co. has been selected as one of Wine & Spirits’ top 100 wineries of 2022.

Lumos, 24000 Cardwell Hill Drive in Philomath, is one of seven Oregon wineries on the list, alongside Bergstrom Wines in Dundee, Cristom Vineyards in Salem, Lingua Franca in Salem, Nicolas-Jay in Newberg, The Eyrie in McMinnville and Walter Scott Wines in Salem.

The list features wineries from all around the world, including France, Italy, Spain and more. Highlighted wines from Lumos include the 2019 North Pinot Noir, the 2019 Swan Pinot Noir and the 2017 July Pinot Gris, all from Temperance Hill Vineyard, upon which Lumos relies for these grapes.

The property was formerly a dude ranch but is now a vineyard and winery. Owner PK McCoy said “Lumos” is a reference to the charm that lights a wand in Harry Potter.

“There’s a little bit of magic in that bottle,” she said.

