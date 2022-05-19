Linn County Lamb and Wool Fair returns to Scio

The Linn County Lamb and Wool Fair is back this weekend for its 87th year in Scio, with this year’s theme being “Return of the Lambs.”

This year, there are nearly 30 activities for the public to enjoy at the fair, including sheep dog trials and the first-ever Sheepskin Revue Radio Show.

The 84th annual Northwest Champion Sheep Dog Trials, the oldest continuing trial in the country, will begin at 8 a.m. Friday, May 20, at Wolston Farm, 39562 Highway 226 in Scio. Owners Ian Caldicott and Raven OKeefe invite members of the public to watch herding dogs as the Western states compete for prize money and awards.

The Sheepskin Revue is pivoting from its usual play format to radio, telling the stories of Scio at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 21, on KYAC 90.1. The theme of the show is telephones from Scio’s past, including a comedy about rumors on party lines, called “Crossed Wires in a Small Town.”

The fair is organized and presented by the 2022 Linn County Lamb and Wool Fair Association and runs May 20 through 22. A full schedule of events is available at https://www.lambfair.com/the-fair.

