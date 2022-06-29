July 7 a lucky day for music lovers

Seven is said to be a lucky number, and July 7 will be especially lucky for local residents.

Two concert series start that evening. Here they are:

River Rhythms, 7 p.m. Thursdays, Monteith Riverpark, 489 NW Water Ave., Albany, offers music by familiar names for a donation of $1 per person; bring a chair or blanket. Here’s the lineup:

July 7: Sheena Easton, '80s pop diva.

July 14: No concert; go see singer-songwriter Sara Evans at the Linn County Fair instead.

July 21: Blue Öyster Cult, intelligent hard-rock band.

July 28: Ruthie Foster, Grammy-nominated blues artist.

Aug. 4: Arrival, Abba tribute band from Sweden.

Aug. 11: Eddie Montgomery, half of country duo Montgomery Gentry.

The Corvallis Environmental Center SAGE Concert series, 6 p.m. alternating Thursdays, Bruce Starker Arts Park, 4485 SW Country Club Drive, features music for all ages. Suggested donation: $15 per family to support the center’s educational programs. Bring chairs and a picnic, or buy food and beverages at the show. Performers are:

July 7: Sin Documentos, Push Mower.

July 21: Ida Janes and the Weekend Gardeners, Pa’lente PDX.

Aug. 4: DTW, Hillstomp.

Aug. 18: Brutal Bridges Band, Citizens of the Universe.

