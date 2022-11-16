It's the "Most Wonderful Time of the Year" Eve; let the events calendar fill

True confession (it's not scandalous, promise!): My favorite holiday is Thanksgiving. For me, it truly is the most wonderful time of the year.

Of course, it's really more like the-most-wonderful-time-of-the-year eve. But it does set the tone for the season: fun, family, food and ... darn it, I can't think of a word that starts with an a "F" and means gratitude. Well, there's always the FEELING of gratefulness.

So as Mid-Valley Media, publisher of the Albany Democrat-Herald and the Corvallis Gazette-Times is wont to do in recent times, we will kick off our "Holiday Happenings" column, ever so slightly earlier this year.

And just what do we mean by "holidays?" Because we're starting pre-TG week, we mean everything from Thanksgiving to Epiphany on Jan. 6.

Holiday Happenings is a two-fer, a buy-one, get-one (BOGO!) in retailer-speak. It lists everything holiday-activity-related we can get our hands on. You want to attend a communal event to put you in the right spirit? We'll have loads — Santa's sack-full, even — of ideas.

But the spirit of the season isn't just in drawing loved ones near. It's also spreading cheer to strangers, especially those who could use it at this time of year. So, Holiday Happenings also includes opportunities to help out. Holiday Helpings?

While you'll find this year's inaugural (sounds so official, doesn't it?) column in this Mid-Valley Live section, after that it will continue in the daily. Look for it in the first couple of pages of the A section, but typically on A2, advertising permitting. And if you know of any events and opportunities that honor the season, send them to Jane Stoltz at jane.stoltz@lee.net.

Happy Thanksgiving, and to all, a good holiday season!