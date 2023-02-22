In celebration of Black History Month, a series of paintings and lithographs display “grace through perseverance” at Oregon State University’s The Little Gallery.

Colorful portraits with dappled brush strokes line the walls of the Little Gallery. Faces of NBA star Bill Russell, Gwendolyn Knight, and the artist's own mother look out to the viewer.

“In African American history, there is a significant amount of grace and care and pushing through — taking punches while still maintaining beauty,” artist Jeremy Okai Davis said.

When Okai Davis paints, he is creating an homage. He’s putting someone up on a pedestal, someone he believes wasn’t able to be recognized or acclaimed in history. When he sweeps his paintbrush, he is honoring the person.

Sometimes it's almost an apology, he said.

One piece is a portrait of his mother’s face when she was a 9-year-old girl. It was an image Okai Davis frequently saw in his childhood. It’s her green card photo from when she immigrated from Liberia.

After the passing of his father, Okai Davis was going through family items, and felt like he had been taken on a journey. Putting the time and attention to painting the photo was a way for him to spend more time with her, he said.

In another, Gwendolyn Knight, smiles in dappled grays and muted yellow. The wife of famous artist Jacob Lawrence spent the majority of her career in the shadow of her husband, although she was an artist too.

Okai Davis, who is based in Portland, takes inspiration for his art from photographs. In the beginning, his style, a pointillism of colors that melded together, emulated the pixels of the blown-up photographs he used as references.

Now, there is also a statement of race. There is a message that we are all made up of the same material, he said.

Much of his art also has references to Shirley cards, which are used by independent photo labs to calibrate skin tones, shadows and light during the printing process.

Kodak used a white woman named Shirley to set a standard for film and motion pictures. This set the dynamic range of Kodak’s film to be biased toward white skin. The process goes back to the 1950s. In the 1970s, Black models were incorporated into the testing process.

Other paintings have their faces cropped, a way of saying his subjects were not able to fully tell their story, Okai Davis said.

When he is looking for images to recreate, the eyes are an important feature in recreating what he feels when he looks at the photographs that inspire his work. He hopes that when people look at his art, they feel curiosity.

“I want people to be curious about why this person got painted, and appreciate more behind the painting,” he said.

Okai Davis is intentional about naming his pieces. He wants people to look up their history and know more about them. So, the subject's name is in the titled work.

“I want to prop people up that didn’t get that in history,” he said.

Okai Davis' art is available for viewing from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays through Tuesday, Feb. 28 at The Little Gallery, Room 210, Kidder Hall, 2000 SW Campus Way in Corvallis.