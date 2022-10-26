'Halloween' ends: How can you kill the boogeyman?

Some 40 years ago, I ventured to the video store with my family, and we rented a VCR and a couple movies for the weekend.

(Yes, that was a thing. In 1982, the average price of a VCR was over $600!)

The movie 10-year-old Steve chose for the weekend? Well, it had a scary-looking skull merged with a pumpkin and the words “Halloween II” written across the top of the box.

To this day I’m not sure why my mom let me rent it, to be honest, but I’m so glad she did.

From the opening scenes recapping the end of John Carpenter’s masterpiece “Halloween,” I was introduced to a character — The Shape, AKA Michael Myers — who would turn out to be a part of my life for 40-plus years now.

“It was the boogeyman,” says Laurie Strode, who had just survived an attack by Michael.

“As a matter of fact, it was,” replied Dr. Samuel Loomis, Michael’s doctor for the past 15 years.

That introduction that saw Michael be shot — “I shot him six times,” Loomis would later say — and fall off the second-story balcony only to have vanished when Loomis went down the stairs, along with the iconic theme song — that to this day gets me every time I hear it — hooked me.

His slow and methodical pace with the “duh, dunna, duh, dunna” piano music playing made Michael a terrifying figure. It’s like he was in no hurry to catch you but knew he would. And when he did, you were most likely going to die a vicious death.

I would watch “Halloween II” over and over, and it began not only a love affair of sorts with Michael, but also the horror genre as a whole.

The 1980s were a great time for slasher film fans, with the likes of the “Friday the 13th” and “Nightmare on Elm Street” franchises.

But it was “Halloween II” that was my go-to horror movie. For reasons I still don’t understand, I was apprehensive about watching the first installment.

Once I finally decided to give it a viewing, I was blown away even more. Why had I taken so long to watch it?!?!

I enjoyed the next four installments of the franchise, but none lived up to the first two. And when “Halloween Resurrection” hit the screen, I walked away wondering what was going on. (It’s by far my least favorite movie).

I will say I thought Rob Zombie’s remakes of the first two movies were well done; particularly the backstory of Michael’s childhood and time in Smith’s Grove Sanitarium in the first movie was interesting.

Still, not as good as the first two.

A reboot of the franchise came with 2018’s “Halloween” and picks up the Michael and Laurie saga 40 years after he first terrorized her. The premise is that nothing had taken place after Loomis shot Michael in 1978.

That started a trilogy that included the release of “Halloween Kills” last year and finally “Halloween Ends,” which came out on Oct. 14 and wraps up the Michael and Laurie saga once and for all.

While nothing beats the first two movies, in my book, the 2018 version is right up there. While “Halloween Kills” had some cheesy moments — all the “Evil dies tonight” garbage — I found it to be a great setup for what could be an epic conclusion.

I had high hopes for the final chapter, and while I was for the most part enjoying the story, I could see that this was not going to turn out how I had envisioned it.

Spoiler alert: If you haven’t seen the movie and plan to, stop reading.

While we are supposed to block out everything that happened from the end of the 1978 film to the 2018 film, that’s hard to do. What I, and probably many, believe is that Michael is a force beyond nature. The punishment he has taken over the years and ability to overcome made him seem almost invincible.

That was how I saw him at the end of “Kills,” with the way he fought off the mob and viciously killed Laurie’s daughter at the end. I expected a drag-out fight between Laurie and Michael to wrap up the story.

So, when Michael appeared weak and a shell of his former self in “Ends” (and he didn’t appear that often), I knew it would not be what I had hoped. Sure enough, the final confrontation between our hero and villain was short, painful to watch. And anticlimactic.

In the end, Michael Myers dies.

That may have been an acceptable and necessary storyline, but the way they destroyed the image of Michael was both unfortunate and disappointing. Who was that masked man?

I left the theater feeling let down.

I wanted and needed so much more — like Michael finally killing Laurie after all those years, and walking off into the dark night.

Maybe it was just too hard to say goodbye to a character and story that had captivated me — I’m actually watching “Halloween II” as I write this — for 80% of my lifetime.

And I wondered why they chose to end this way, because, as Tommy Doyle told Laurie near the end of the original movie, “You can’t kill the boogeyman.”