Goat Yoga founder reopens Monroe farm for public classes

Yoga is often thought of as a quiet and solitary activity, but sometimes it is easier to say “namaste” with a bleating goat on the mat.

This is the case at Lainey Morse’s No Regrets Farm & Sanctuary at 26641 Bellfountain Road in Monroe. The yoga classes here include goats that climb between twisting bodies, bleat words of encouragement or simply plop down on a mat for a nap to find true zen.

The original founder of Goat Yoga, Morse started the business in 2016 when she noticed the therapeutic effect her goats had on her mental health during an especially rough patch in her life.

“Every free moment of my day is spent out in the field or in the barn with these goats,” Morse said. “If people want to see me, they have to come here, because I don’t get off the farm.”

She added that many people have heard of equine therapy, but goats can be just as therapeutic, and they’re not as big and intimidating as horses.

These goats are neither motivated by food nor treats but rather by their love of being around people. Morse said if you put in the love from the start, goats can be some of the calmest and friendliest animals around.

“We don't have a fence; they just want to be with the people,” she said. “It’s super special.”

Before it was Goat Yoga, Morse held Goat Happy hour at her farm, calling it that because she noticed that everyone always left happy. Heather Davis, who co-founded Goat Yoga with Morse, had the idea to throw yoga into the mix, and taught the classes herself.

Goat Yoga instantly became a viral sensation, and Morse stopped holding classes at her farm in 2017 to expand to 10 locations across the country. She quit her corporate job of 10 years and pursued Goat Yoga full time. From 2018 until 2020, her life was a whirlwind of marketing, social media, guest speaking and managing the back end of all the classes.

It all came to a halt in March 2020, along with the rest of the world, because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Afraid of getting sick, Morse did not resume some version of classes again until spring 2021.

“Our tagline is ‘farming happiness,’ and it would’ve been terrible for the brand to be known as ‘farming sickness,’” she said. “I would rather fail than get anybody sick.”

Instead, she opened “The Goatel” — a goat-themed vacation getaway in nature to improve mental health — in various locations across the country. Goat Yoga slowly started to return, and on Oct. 1, Morse reopened her farm in Monroe for small public classes.

“It still doesn’t feel like real life,” she said. “It doesn’t seem believable.”

Morse is writing a memoir about how Goat Yoga started and changed her life. Her goats, who came out of retirement to work these classes once again, remember exactly what they’re supposed to do.

“It’s all they ever knew, so you put down a yoga mat and they just automatically think, 'Oh, it’s Goat Yoga time,’” she said.

She caps her classes at 10 people, and they begin with 30 minutes of yoga followed by an hour of taking in the scenery with a drink in hand. Classes are $45 per person and can be booked at https://headquarters.goatyoga.net/.

“People come out with autism, addictions, mental health issues,” Morse said, “and everybody just leaves going, ‘Wow, that was so magical and yet it’s so simple.’”

