Garden tours in the mid-Willamette Valley are back

Gardeners and plant enthusiasts in the mid-Willamette Valley are in for a treat June 18; both Corvallis and Albany will hold garden tours for the first time since the pandemic began.

The Linn County Master Gardener group’s annual tour “Through the Garden Gate” will showcase six backyard gardens in Albany. Master Gardener Karin Magnuson said this year will be the 21st garden tour.

“All are regular people who have a passion for creating outdoor spaces for their family and friends to enjoy,” Magnuson said. “We want to give people an idea of what’s possible, look for new inspiration and go into someone else’s space and look around. We especially like it when people feel like they came away with excitement and encouragement.”

In Corvallis, the Marys River Quilt Guild and the Corvallis Evening Garden Club are putting on “Quilts in the Garden,” featuring five Corvallis gardens with handmade quilts. Some of the quilts will be available for purchase, with one garden offering quilts for sale by Quilts from Caring Hands, which makes quilts for local at-risk children.

“Those kinds of things keep us going,” said Yvonne Thomas, who is helping to organize the event.

Through the Garden Gate

Magnuson said the master gardener group selects gardens that have a variety of styles and sizes for the tour. The six gardens this year are fairly close together, she added, so guests can easily navigate the route.

The first stop on the Albany tour is in Trawdy Shawger’s backyard, whose work is inspired by fairy and Japanese gardens.

“I love the constant changes, putting something in the ground and seeing it grow,” Shawger said.

Strawberries, peas, beans, tomatoes, lettuce, herbs, grapes and dahlias are among the many plants Shawger keeps in raised beds. On a nice day, Shawger will spend hours outside tending to her produce and flowers.

The other side of her backyard is “Japanese-inspired,” with garden statues, a pond with lily pads and lush greenery.

“I call this my restful garden,” Shawger said. “It’s my little world.”

What is a master gardener?

The first master gardener program was started in the northwest to meet the high demand of questions about gardening. Master gardeners are volunteers with hundreds of training and volunteer hours under their belt who help answer everyday gardeners’ questions and put on guest clinics at farmers markets.

“It’s not about knowing the answer but where to find the answer,” Magnuson said.

Master gardeners are not allowed to give advice to farmers, orchardists and professional growers, nor are they allowed to give advice on growing marijuana.

Magnuson said master gardeners aim to use sustainable gardening styles, opting out of harsh chemicals and fertilizer that is not organic.

“We try everything else first before resorting to chemicals because we are dedicated to making sure pollinator insects and birds can thrive in our gardens,” she said.

Quilts in the Garden

Marys River Quilt Guild makes 200-plus quilts per year for the Pastega House, Habitat for Humanity, nursing homes, assisted living facilities and Ukraine.

Several of the quilts will be displayed on the garden tour. Thomas said many of the quilters are gardeners as well.

“When you put nature with art, the two complement each other,” Thomas said.

Admission to the five gardens is $10. Tickets can be purchased at the gardens the day of the event or in Corvallis garden centers and quilt stores. Information and ticket sale locations are online at www.marysriverquiltguild.org.

Raffle tickets will be available for purchase for the Marys River Quilt Guild annual raffle, which supports the work of the guild. Raffle tickets are $1 each or six for $5. The tour will begin at Janet Magedanz’s garden, 29740 SE Shady Oak Drive.

Joanna Mann (she/her) covers education for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6076 or Joanna.Mann@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @joanna_mann_.

