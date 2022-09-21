Flynn Creek Circus comes to Corvallis

Flynn Creek Circus is coming to Avery Park, 1310 SW Avery Park Lane in Corvallis, to put on a show unlike any other.

The 2022 season show, titled “Balloons, Birds and Other Flying Things,” will depict real memories submitted by the audience, using wild acrobatics, dangerous stunts and even comedy. Live original music by Eric McFadden and Kate Vargas will accompany the visuals on stage.

The personal memories will create a story about the “illusive, fleeting nature of time and how it transforms, defines and inspires us,” according to the Circus’ event page.

Performances are set for 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, and Friday, Sept. 30; 5:30 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1; and 4 and 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2. Saturday’s 8 p.m. show is for guests age 21 or over. Beer and concession will be available for purchase.

Admission ranges from $38-$70. Tickets can be purchased at www.flynncreekcircus.com/2022tickets/.