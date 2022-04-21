CSD Theaters revives "Mamma Mia!"

Corvallis School District Theaters is picking up where its left off two years ago with a revival of “Mamma Mia!”

CSD Theaters, which is made up of actors in the school district, had already started the “Mamma Mia!” performance season in 2020 when several shows were canceled due to the pandemic. Now, two years later, the set and the props are exactly the same and the 60-person cast is ready to resume the show.

“We tried to pick a large cast musical so there’s as many opportunities as possible,” said Elizabeth Wyatt, manager of district theaters. “This show is a community collaboration.”

There will be 13 performances of “Mamma Mia!” between April 21 and May 8, including Friday night sing-alongs. Tickets prices are $5 for high school students, $15 for adults and $10 for those 18 and under who do not attend one of the high schools.

Tickets are available at https://csdtheaters.com.

Joanna Mann (she/her) covers education for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6076 or Joanna.Mann@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @joanna_mann_.

