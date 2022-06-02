County Line Flowers kicks off summer concert series

County Line Flowers, a cut-flower farm at 21055 Coburg Road in Harrisburg, will kick off a summer benefit concert series with an event on Friday, June 10.

The concert will feature music by Jam Wagon. Doors open at 5 p.m., with music starting at 7. Bring a picnic blanket and enjoy music, beverages, the sunset, u-pick flowers and fresh bouquets. Kento’s Food Truck and adult beverages will be available for purchase. The event is family-friendly, except that four-footed family members should stay home.

The entrance fee is $15 per car. Fifty percent of the proceeds from the event will go to the nonprofit agency Parker Learning Gardens.

Future concerts include:

July 8, fundraising for Rural Development Initiatives with music by the Skip Jones Band.

Aug. 12, fundraising for Ten Rivers Food Web with music by the Deep Woods Band.

Sept. 9, fundraising for JC Local Aid with music by the Rick Miller Band.

Further information is available at countyline-flowers.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0