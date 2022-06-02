 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
County Line Flowers kicks off summer concert series

County Line Flowers, a cut-flower farm at 21055 Coburg Road in Harrisburg, will kick off a summer benefit concert series with an event on Friday, June 10.

The concert will feature music by Jam Wagon. Doors open at 5 p.m., with music starting at 7. Bring a picnic blanket and enjoy music, beverages, the sunset, u-pick flowers and fresh bouquets. Kento’s Food Truck and adult beverages will be available for purchase. The event is family-friendly, except that four-footed family members should stay home.

The entrance fee is $15 per car. Fifty percent of the proceeds from the event will go to the nonprofit agency Parker Learning Gardens.

Future concerts include:

  • July 8, fundraising for Rural Development Initiatives with music by the Skip Jones Band.
  • Aug. 12, fundraising for Ten Rivers Food Web with music by the Deep Woods Band.
  • Sept. 9, fundraising for JC Local Aid with music by the Rick Miller Band.

Further information is available at countyline-flowers.com.

