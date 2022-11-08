Corvallis' Whiteside Theatre turns 100 years old

The historic Whiteside Theatre in Corvallis turns 100 years old Wednesday, Nov. 9.

For a century, the building at 361 SW Madison Ave. has served as a Corvallis staple, first as a movie palace and vaudeville theater, and now as a community space for all kinds of events.

Befitting a centennial, the Whiteside will celebrate its birthday for an entire year, Director Jen Waters said, and there will be an iconic movie from each decade in the past century playing every second Wednesday of the month. The 1929 film “Nosferatu” will play 7 p.m. Wednesday with live music to kick off the celebration.

Brothers Samuel and George Whiteside opened the theater in 1922, which was built in the Italian Renaissance style of architecture. Many original features remain, including the ornamented effect upstairs executed in brick, glass, cast stone and plaster.

“The Old Homestead” was the first film ever shown at the theater, accompanied by Lillian McElroy on a $20,000 Wurlitzer organ. It was the largest organ in the state at the time, and the Whiteside Theatre was the second largest theater in the state, after Liberty Theatre in Portland.

A fire believed to have started in a workroom backstage heavily charred the theater’s interior in 1927. Damages were estimated at $50,000.

The Whiteside was completely redone and reopened in 1928. “A Hero for a Night,” a silent comedy film, was shown as patrons celebrated the return of the theater.

Another fire struck the theatre in 1936, but this time, there was far less damage.

The Whiteside family owned the theatre until 1985, when the property was sold to Tim Moyer Cinemas Inc. The Whiteside Theatre Foundation took over the building in 2008, and the focus shifted to using the space as an events venue not only for movies but also concerts and other public gatherings.

Waters took over as director of the Whiteside Theatre in 2016 and has helped facilitate moving it in this new direction.

“I saw it as an awesome opportunity to really bring some cool programming to the Corvallis community,” Waters said. “There's not really a venue that provides music and the kind of reflective programming that the community wants to see.”

There will be free public tours from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11 for community members who would like to explore the historic space, which may or may not be haunted.

Just a word of warning. Rumor has it that aforementioned organist and vaudeville performer Lillian McElroy Taylor has been haunting the venue since the '30s, padding around the halls and flipping the light switches.

The youngest Whiteside brother, Charles Whiteside, has also been seen sitting in the audience on occasion.

There will also be a raffle of items donated by local businesses and, of course, plenty of popcorn.

More information about the Whiteside Theatre, including information about volunteering, can be found at https://www.whitesidetheatre.org/.

