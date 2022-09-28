Corvallis Repertory Singers announce full 2022-23 season

Those who have missed live choral performances by the Corvallis Repertory Singers over the pandemic are in luck: the group has announced a full concert slate for the 2022-23 season.

The Corvallis Repertory Singers will perform for the mid-Willamette Valley works by Mozart, Bach and even contemporary American composers.

The 2022-23 season will be the first full season since the pandemic. The ensemble will perform Mozart’s Requiem, the Bach Magnificat and Elements in Song, featuring young American composers.

The Corvallis Repertory Singers are directed by Steven Zielke, who also directs the choral program at Oregon State University. The choir formed in 2000 and has more than 50 professional adult members.

While the group has not performed a full season since the pandemic, Zielke hosted “Maestro Moments,” a series of interviews on Zoom with a variety of choral professionals.

The choir is typically accompanied by a chamber orchestra, and in the past has sang with the OSU-Corvallis Symphony, Newport Symphony and OSU choral groups for larger works.

Here are the upcoming concert dates for those who enjoy all things caroling:

Sunday, Oct. 9: First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave. in Corvallis. The choir will perform Mozart’s Requiem in D Minor and Vesperae Solennes de Confessore.

Sunday, Dec. 18: Church of the Good Samaritan, 333 NW 35th St. The choir will perform “Candlelight & Carols,” featuring the Bach Magnificat and a selection of holiday favorites.

Sunday, Feb. 5: First United Methodist Church. The choir will perform “Elements of Song.”

All performances begin at 3 p.m. Well-fitting masks continue to be required during the performance and at the venue. Tickets are on sale at https://repsing.org/tickets/ and cost $25 and $20. Student tickets are $5.