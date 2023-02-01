Corvallis Rep. Singers concert features new music about natural world

Earth, water, fire and sky: These are the elements that sustain life on earth, and that inspire musicians to compose works that express their beauty.

The Corvallis Repertory Singers will wrap up their 2022-23 concert series on Sunday, Feb. 5, with “Elements in Song,” which will feature works written and arranged by contemporary American musicians. Artistic Director Steven M. Zielke said he selected pieces that speak to human interaction with the natural world.

“If there were no people on this earth, there would still be earth, wind and fire,” he said. “When you look at these texts, you get this sense of what it means to be a human among these elements.”

The 13 concert pieces were written and arranged by American composers within the last 20 years, a change of pace from the choir’s last two performances: Bach’s Magnificat and seasonal carols in December, and two of Mozart’s vocal works in October.

“It was my goal to depart from that for the third concert, and to feature music that people had not heard before from all American composers,” Zielke said. “This is also music that choir people love.”

Contemporary composers are shifting away from arranging music for the same religious texts over and over, Zielke added. Rather, they are writing music that is more accessible to a religiously pluralistic 21st-century America.

The program also features selections arranged by Craig Hella Johnson, a Grammy Award-winning musician. One of those selections is Johnson’s arrangement of Dolly Parton’s “Light of a Clear Blue Morning.”

Zielke said he is particularly looking forward to conducting Jake Runestad’s “Waves,” an expressive piece about the emotions that come with looking out at the vastness of the sea.

“I grew up in Kansas, so the idea of an ocean is interesting to me,” Zielke said. “The ocean was this magical, mysterious place that I didn't get to go to. I think I still carry some of that in my own life, the amazingness of the sea.”

The Corvallis Repertory Singers was formed in 1990 to provide artistic performances for the community. While the purpose of the group is to entertain culturally engaged audiences, singing in the choir also gives professional and amateur musicians an opportunity to keep music in their daily lives.

The concert is set for 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, at First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave. in Corvallis. Tickets are $25 for main floor seats, $20 for balcony seats and $5 for students. Tickets can be purchased at repsing.org/tickets/.

“This is going to be an innovative concert,” Zielke said. “It’s going to provide music that is beautiful to the ear. Sometimes audience members need that kind of assurance.”

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.