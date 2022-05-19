Corvallis-OSU Symphony Orchestra to play spring concert

The Corvallis-Oregon State University Symphony Orchestra will give its spring concert at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 24, at LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St. in Corvallis.

The nearly 100-member orchestra will perform Mahler's Symphony No. 10 and Rachmaninoff's Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini.

Symphony Director Marlan Carlson said the 70-minute Mahler symphony is the second-to-last step of a 15-year project of his. Carlson set out conduct performances of all 10 symphonies Gustav Mahler wrote in his lifetime.

But out of all the many composers, why tackle Mahler’s work for this ambitious project?

“Mahler represents the pinnacle of orchestral writing and the Romantic period style of music,” Carlson said. “Beginning in the 20th century, there were many composers who broke away from the rich, harmonic Romantic style. Mahler brought it to a culminating point.”

Carlson has not conducted the pieces in order of their composition but rather chose to start with the most complex pieces to get them out of the way. This way the project will end with the happier, less complex pieces Mahler wrote.

Once No. 10 has been performed, the only one left to go will be Symphony No. 4, which does not have the same anguish with which Mahler wrote toward the end of his life.

“We left that (No. 4) for dessert,” Carlson said.

Only about 10 players have been orchestra members throughout the entire project, an idea Carlson hatched with another player 15 years ago.

“There are no university-affiliated orchestras on the West Coast who can even come close to such a project,” he said. “They’re just very difficult to prepare. We’ve had as many as 120 to 130 players on stage for some of them.”

This concert's second piece was composed by Sergei Rachmaninoff and will feature piano soloist Christopher Yoon.

The symphony orchestra is made up of around 70 students, eight faculty members and some professional musicians to fill in the gaps. Most of the students are nonmusic majors who study engineering or science.

Carlson said it’s a terrific opportunity for students to be able to play alongside professionals.

“It’s a method of teaching that’s as old as time in that it’s sort of a mentorship,” he said. “Oftentimes you’ll have a freshman or sophomore next to someone who has played professionally for 20 years. The students just learn a tremendous amount.”

Orchestras are very specific on the number of instruments in each section, and keeping the right balance is very important, Carlson said. For instance, there might be too many cellos and too few violas for a certain piece. The professional musicians are there to flesh out certain sections as needed.

Carlson said it would be impossible to put an orchestra like this one on stage without the OSU-Corvallis Symphony Society, a 15-member organization that raises funds for each concert season and manages the concerts with ushers.

The orchestra itself is 110 years old, and Carlson said it is the longest continuously operating orchestra in the state. Others, he said, took a break during World War II.

The local group kept up its performances during the pandemic, too, giving remote concerts in small groups of 20 or 30.

More information on the orchestra and tickets to the concert is available at https://cosusymphony.org/.

