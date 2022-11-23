Corvallis-OSU Symphony Orchestra to perform holiday favorites

The Corvallis-OSU Symphony Orchestra will give its “Holiday Favorites” concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St. in Corvallis.

The large orchestra will perform Claude Debussy’s “Children’s Corner” suite, as well as some holiday favorites with the choirs of Oregon State University.

Marlan Calson, OSU endowed chair for University Orchestras, will conduct the symphony. The ensemble is a combination of students, faculty and professional musicians from Corvallis, Eugene and Portland.

Carlson said this integrative method of teaching allows for a kind of mentorship rarely seen in other groups.

The Corvallis-OSU Symphony is the longest continually operating orchestra in the state. It began in 1906 as a collegiate orchestra with nine men, and now has 110 members. The group performs five major concerts each season.

Fifteen years ago, Carlson set out to conduct performances of all 10 symphonies Gustav Mahler composed. So far, Carlson has conducted all of them except Symphony No. 4, “The Heavenly Life.”

That piece will be performed at the symphony’s next concert, on March 5.

The orchestra’s work is made possible by the Corvallis-OSU Symphony Society, a 15-member organization that raises funds for each concert season and manages the concerts with ushers.

Tickets for the holiday concert are $40 in advance and $45 at the door. Tickets can be purchased at https://cosusymphony.org/.

Season tickets are $30 per concert, including the holiday concert, and $120 for the entire season.