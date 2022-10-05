Corvallis kawaii and anime store is a taste of Korean culture

A cheery neon cloud beckons customers to come check out the newest business in downtown Corvallis: sarangHEY!, a kawaii- and anime-themed shop at 221 NW Second St.

“When you look at the cloud, you’re like, ‘Oh, that’s cute,’” said owner Kourtni Rider. “That is what I want to portray. It’s just a really cute store.”

The word “kawaii” refers to the culture of cuteness in Japan, and the word “Saranghae” means “I love you” in Korean.

“I love this community so much that I opened a second store for them,” Rider said.

Her other downtown business is Seoul Sisters Boutique, with fashion from Seoul, Korea — where Rider was born, and from where she was adopted. She and her sisters, Whitney Richardson and Morgan Dix, also Korean adoptees, first opened the boutique in Traverse City, Michigan, in memory of a fourth sister who unexpectedly died.

Rider and her husband visited Corvallis in 2007 and loved it so much they decided to stay. The second Seoul Sisters Boutique opened downtown at 138 SW Second St. in 2015.

“It’s kind of this tribute to her and a way for us to heal and to be able to get up and continue because it was such a traumatic, life-changing event in our family,” she said of her sister's death.

Seoul Sisters is also a tour and travel company that helps Korean adoptees connect with their birth country and even find their birth families. Rider connected with Korea as an adult, and she said it is meaningful to help others do the same.

While Seoul Sisters is primarily a fashion store, Rider began carrying anime pins, which immediately sold out. That’s when she realized a standalone anime-themed store would do well in Corvallis.

“It’s a destination store,” she said.

The storefront is less than 500 square feet, which Rider said is typical of these types of stores in Korea and Japan. It is chock-full of items, including plushies, anime T-shirts and sweatshirts, stickers and novelty handbags, some of which are in the shape of milk cartons and glitter dinosaurs.

“A lot of that kawaii cuteness has to do with the eyes,” Rider explained. “You stare at the eyes, and it's like a cat or dog where you have a rush of serotonin, like ‘Oh my gosh, that’s so cute.’ Kind of like that Disney red panda feeling.”

While the store opened Sunday, Oct. 2, the official grand opening is set for noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, where there will be more merchandise, anime characters, giveaways, food and a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The store’s hours are noon to 4 p.m. Sundays, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Rider said that while she feels extremely blessed to have lived a wonderful life with her American family, she has enjoyed learning about and honoring her birth country with Seoul Sisters and now sarangHEY!

“It really is part of me and my culture,” she said. “I think that people will connect with it because I'm sharing what I love about Korea with Corvallis.”

More Mid-Valley Live coverage