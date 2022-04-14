Corvallis funk band back in concert at Old World Deli

JD Monroe, drummer for the eight-member Corvallis funk band Citizens of the Universe, describes the group's sound this way: “It's Afrobeat, it's hip-hop, it's reggae, it's whatever the hell you want, really.

"But I would say it's rooted in funk."

Citizens of the Universe will perform from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, April 16, at Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St. in Corvallis.

The group recently released its extended-play release “Gratitude,” the first of a three-part album that will be released periodically throughout the year.

Group members Monroe, Ben Metzger, Curtis Monette, keyboardist Dave Trenkel, Page Hundemer, Matt Calkins, Peter Argyres and Bruce Green on trombone have known each other for decades, playing in various bands together and some even meeting in their childhood.

“There’s definitely been this undercurrent Corvallis music scene that’s been ongoing for a long time,” Green said. “I took a 20-year break, and it’s been great to come back to this.”

Green left Corvallis to join the Army, where he learned how to write and arrange charts for the Army band. Now back in the states, he uses these skills to help lead rehearsals and arrange sets for Citizens of the Universe. Their first gig was in October 2017.

The band’s genre is a bit of an eclectic mix, as all of the members grew up listening to music that influenced them in different ways. It also does quite a bit of improvisation on stage, so no two performances are the same. Sampling is a big part of the set as well — reusing a portion of another song in a new way.

Initially called Xanat-Ra, the first incarnation was an experimental hip-hop group with a more intense vibe than today's. The new genre is a bit more audience-friendly and approachable.

“We wanted to sort of say, ‘This is different. If we scared you off in the past, you might actually like this,’” Trenkel said.

Like other enterprises, Citizens of the Universe was on the path to success right before the pandemic hit with plans to open for the hip-hop trio the Sugarhill Gang at the Whiteside Theatre in downtown Corvallis. The virus, however, had different plans.

“They were the ones that paved the way for what we do," Monroe said of the Sugarhill Gang. "We were gonna share the stage with them. And that never happened.”

Beyond that dream booking, the group had gigs lined up for months afterward, all of which were wiped away in the matter of a few days. That’s when they decided to make an album.

The group rehearsed in chunks, never with more than six players at a time. They took their time with the album, bouncing around ideas and improvising notes until they found something that felt right. And because they missed each other, the group kept up a group chat and regular Zoom calls to stay in touch.

“It's therapy to get out there and joke around a lot, drink a few beers, kick some jams out and have a good time,” Monroe said. “I always go home feeling better.”

Trenkel agreed that, although it seems like it would be difficult for an eight-person group to get along all the time, somehow, they make it work.

“I think that we all have a lot of history and a lot of respect for each other,” he said. “I feel like our communications dynamic is really good for that. We haven't had any fistfights.”

Their first gig since January 2020 was this past New Year’s Eve at Old World Deli, where Monroe is head chef. At this upcoming show, the J Foundation, which raises resources and awareness for those facing life threatening illnesses, will be distributing materials and swag to raise money.

The band accepts only gigs that all of its members can make. In turn, they gig less often than they’d like to, but it’s worth it to keep the band together.

“We pride ourselves in what we're doing and being tight,” Monroe said. “And when we play, it's magic.”

Joanna Mann (she/her) covers education for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6076 or Joanna.Mann@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @joanna_mann_.

