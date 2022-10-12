Contemporary art comes to Corvallis: The message IS the art

In the art world, there are two types of people: those who create and those who admire, said Helen Wilhelm, director and founder of The Little Gallery at Oregon State University. She considers herself the latter.

Wilhelm takes on a curating role and has seen a lot of art come and go in The Little Gallery. But perhaps none had made her as excited as the latest installment, titled “The Currency of Language,” showing artwork by Barbara Kruger and Analia Saban.

“I felt like it was the happiest moment of my life,” Wilhelm said about Kruger’s art arriving in a large shipping crate.

Prominent work

Studying art history, Wilhelm encountered Barbara Kruger’s art through the decades of the 1970s, '80s and '90s: iconic black and white images with bold red and white text over them.

Kruger repurposes found images and juxtaposes them with pithy phrases, such as “I shop, therefore I am” and “Your body is a battleground,” oftentimes using direct language such as “you” or “I” to address the viewer.

Wilhelm said Kruger’s art always resonated with her.

Kruger’s art showcases the visual power of advertising, but she wouldn’t call it a critique.

“It’s more like, through repetition, these messages become a part of us,” Wilhelm said.

On display in The Little Gallery are nine panels that take up the entire back wall space. The black and white images use hand signs to communicate, “We will no longer be seen and not heard.”

And there is something so different about seeing art in person, rather than a reproduction in a textbook or computer, she said.

“When you stand in front of a piece of art, it’s a different experience,” Wilhelm said. ”It’s wonderful and intimate, overwhelming and difficult to describe.”

Paper as sculpture

Across the gallery, paper and paint make three-dimensional sculptures of plastic bags and clothing labels in Saban’s artwork. It’s hard to believe they are constructed out of paper rather than cloth or plastic.

It’s difficult for Wilhelm to designate a favorite. She flits from piece to piece, observing with careful detail and admiration.

When she sees the label of the International Ladies' Garment Workers' Union, she thinks of all the garment workers who put in so much work to create the things we wear every day without much thought. She thinks of the often terrible working conditions, she said.

Wilhelm points to the frayed edges of another giant clothing label, noting the artist’s attention to detail and adding the human touch.

“It shows how ordinary objects can be a work of art,” she said with a smile.

Saban’s work is created through a process of molding and printing on three-dimensional paper.

“There are deep intersections of new technology that are experimental in nature and everyday objects,” Wilhelm said.

The result is something of a reproduction of what we encounter in our daily life. Plastic bags with greetings printed over them, clothing labels that appear to be cloth but are textured, raised paper and paint.

“Paper is sculpture in a sense,” Saban said in a phone interview.

She considers her artistic process an archaeological one. She is unearthing questions about our culture and current world by looking at how things are done and what things are made of, she said.

She says she often starts with an idea when thinking about how something is made, and the tools that produced it.

“It comes from what keeps me up at night, why art is revered and asking basic questions,” Saban said.

And through asking these questions herself, she hopes that others see her art and have questions too.

Important themes

When Wilhelm is curating art pieces for the gallery, she looks for work that showcases the themes that go with the School of Language, Culture and Society at OSU.

To Wilhelm, Kruger’s piece shows how we communicate. “We will no longer be seen and not heard” is an important message, she said, and points to existing power structures.

Wilhelm said she is pleased both Kruger and Saban work within these themes. As a whole, the pieces call upon our culture today, she said.

“It shows who we are as people and what our culture is like today,” she said. “That’s what good art does.”

The Little Gallery, 210 Kidder Hall, will host "The Currency of Language" exhibit through Dec. 2. An opening reception is set for 3:30 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12.