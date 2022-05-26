Community Movie Night returns to Corvallis' Darkside

With digital streaming platforms increasingly becoming the dominant space to watch movies, many Corvallis locals are hanging on to the timeless tradition of gathering together to experience classic films in person.

Ygal Kaufman started Community Movie Night in 2014 at the Darkside Cinema, 215 SW Fourth St., showing classic films every Tuesday evening, and a silent film with live music on the last Tuesday of every month.

After a two-year COVID-19 hiatus from the event, Kaufman still runs the show remotely from his home in Oklahoma.

“The hook of Community Movie Night is that all the films that I screen are in the public domain,” Kaufman said. “This has just always been my passion and something I’ve really been involved in, and in every city I live in, I become friends with the theater owners.”

The main auditorium has undergone some renovations during the pandemic, Darkside manager Joey Bauer said. The screen was moved to the other side of the room, and, because of COVID-19, there are now 40 seats instead of 55.

“It got a face lift, I guess,” Bauer said. “It has a nice atmosphere, very comfortable and inviting.”

Movie-goers enjoy more than the classic film, however; Kaufman also scours the internet for newsreels, commercials and cartoons that came out during the same year as whatever movie he’s showing. These elements, he said, are part of the fun.

“It’s really a complete show package,” he said.

The showings started back up this month, with numbers slowly creeping back to pre-pandemic attendance. Back in the heyday, Kaufman said, the Darkside would routinely sell out for Community Movie Night. For now, the word that the shows are back on is still getting out.

With such a vast wealth of classic films to choose from, you may be wondering how Kaufman makes his selection each week.

“Every year there’s a whole new crop of films entering the public domain,” he said. “For example, 2022 is the first year we can screen films from 1926.”

Kaufman shows films from the '20s all the way up to the early '80s, depending on their copyright rules. The best-known films tend to sell out, while others attract a smaller crowd.

“The film still matters whether people come or not,” Kaufman said.

The first and third shows of the month are “science fiction extravaganza” films, with a $10 admission price that can also be credited toward the snack bar. The second and sometimes fourth shows of the month are rotating genres, with $8 admission across the board and a medium popcorn for the price of a small.

For the silent film, admission is $8 for seniors and $10 for everyone else.

In case you’re not yet sold, Bauer hands out free ice cream during the intermission of the science fiction films.

The Corvallis duo “Sonochromatic” improvises live music with the silent film at the end of each month. Kaufman said sometimes it’s their first time seeing the film even as they’re playing along with it and creating sound effects.

Bauer said heckling is encouraged at each show, and people often hoot and holler at the cheesiness of some of the old films.

Kaufman has selected the 1926 film “Don Juan” for the May 31 silent movie. More information on upcoming films is available at https://darksidecinema.com/.

Joanna Mann (she/her) covers education for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6076 or Joanna.Mann@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @joanna_mann_.

