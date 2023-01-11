Celtic roots band comes to Corvallis

Coming from different corners of the world, band members of Kalos often only see each other in person when they are on tour. With roots in the West Coast, East Coast and British Columbia, the band is in a bit of a long-distance relationship.

Together again

Featuring the accordion, mandolin, fiddle, viola, piano and guitar, the band's members bring their own take on traditional music. Ryan McKasson is classically trained, Eric McDonald has roots in bluegrass, and Jeriamiah McLane has a background in French style.

How they manage to create while being so far apart is difficult for the trio to articulate. They aren’t big fans of video conferences, and they feel the most creative when they are together.

“Our creative process is a collaborative one,” said McDonald, lead vocalist of the trio.

Sometimes they will schedule intentional sessions and will go on retreats together to work on their music, McLane said.

But because of the pandemic, the group hasn't been able to play much together or play for an audience. That’s what makes this tour so special, McLane said. That feeling of playing together feels so fresh and exciting.

Performing traditional music in person is a totally different feeling, said McKasson. There is something felt in the body that can be observed in real time.

“You feel connected to people and get this immediate feedback,” he said “It’s visceral and its real.”

Masters of tradition

A mix of Celtic and Scandinavian influence, the group are masters of tradition but don’t subscribe to any one.

In fact, that’s why their band is named Kalos, the Greek word for beauty.

“We strive to create beauty, and we think the world needs more of it,” McKasson said.

People may first hear traditional music when they see a street performance, a piper at a wedding or maybe even hear the popular sea shanty music on TikTok, McKasson said.

“There’s always been a place for traditional music no matter what is happening,” McKasson said.

But don't call them purists who dismiss modern music. You can’t completely separate the two from influencing each other, McKasson said.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

The members of Kalos like to leave most of their songs open to interpretation. But they will share that their new album — "Headland," set to come out this spring — is a journey to an imaginative space.

"It’s a step past reality, like a dream,” said McLane.

The name "Headland," which refers to a point where land meets sea, is representative of the exploratory space Kalos' musicians seek to create in their music. The band plans to share some of the music from the new album at its show in Corvallis.

Although the band has roots from all over, fans of traditional music are loyal.

“Traditional music is very community-based music; people know each other,” McKasson said.

Kalos has created some strongholds in the Pacific Northwest.

"There is a reason traditional music has stood the test of time," McKasson said.

If you go

Kalos is performing at 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15 at the Whiteside Theater, 361 SW Madison Ave. Tickets are $25 at the door and $20 via Whiteside's website.