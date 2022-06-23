Catch these upcoming concerts at County Line Flowers

The County Line Flowers summer benefit concert series is already underway, but there are still three more opportunities to enjoy the music, scenery and fresh flowers at 21055 Coburg Road in Harrisburg.

Farm owner Pami Monnette said this is only her second season growing flowers, and first time hosting a summer concert series. There will be a local band at each concert, and 50% of the proceeds will go to a local nonprofit agency.

“We want to promote live music and provide a nice base for people to just hang out and enjoy the flowers and scenery,” Monnette said.

There will be U-picks available, and flowers and bouquets for sale at each concert. Monnette used to run the Master Gardener program in Linn and Benton counties, so even with just half an acre of land, she has 25 varieties of flowers people can choose from, including sunflowers, lilies, marigolds and snapdragons.

The prolonged cool weather has delayed the season, however, so some of the flowers may not be ready until later in the summer.

For the concert series, Monnette is partnering with 2 Towns Ciderhouse and Oakshire Brewing to provide concert-goers with fresh local cider for a true summer experience as they sit back on picnic blankets and watch the sunset.

Kento’s Blo food truck will provide Japanese food, including chicken teriyaki, fried rice, seafood, noodles and steak at each event.

At each event, doors open at 5 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m., so guests will be able to catch the sunset if they stay for a couple of hours. The entrance fee is $15 per car, and while the event is family-friendly, no dogs are allowed.

Skip Jones will perform at the July 8 concert, with half of the proceeds going to Rural Development Initiatives, which works to strengthen rural people, places and economies in the Pacific Northwest.

The Deep Woods Band will play on Aug. 12, with half the proceeds going to Ten Rivers Food Web, which stewards the growth of a resilient food web in Linn, Benton and Lincoln counties.

The final concert, set for Sept. 9, will feature the Rick Miller Band, with half the proceeds going to Junction City Local Aid, which provides basic needs assistance to low-income residents in that area.

“We’re trying to raise awareness for what they’re doing and how folks can get involved,” Monnette said. “We really believe in supporting the local farm and food economy.”

Monnette said because it’s mainly just her working on the farm, she’s trying to develop more of a visitor experience instead of taking time away to run a booth at a farmers market.

“We’re just trying to share our space out here and provide a nice evening for folks to be with their family,” she said. “It’s really laid-back.”

Joanna Mann (she/her) covers education for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6076 or Joanna.Mann@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @joanna_mann_.

