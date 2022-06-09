British-led Corvallis rock band brings back '80's and '90s favorites

Corvallis band The Incompatibles bring to the mid-Willamette Valley '80s and '90s alternative-rock tunes popular in the U.K., influenced by the likes of The Cure, The Stranglers, Oasis and U2.

The British-led six-piece group will play some of these covers at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Common Fields, 545 SW Third St. in Corvallis, as part of Fields Fest.

“We try not to play mega crowd-pleasers that everybody knows,” band leader Bob Gilmour said. “We tend to play ones that are slightly offbeat.”

The Incompatibles formed in 2013 with more of an acoustic folksy vibe than the alternative rock genre they have going on now. Band members have rotated in and out through the years, with Gilmour being the only original member still in the group.

“Corvallis has just got such amazing musicians,” he said. “I’ve met people along the way and some were persuaded to join the band, and others came about by good fortune.”

Gilmour is from Newcastle, England, and moved to Oregon in 2010 to work at Oregon State University. He planned on being in the U.S. for only three years, but he and his wife loved it so much they decided to stay.

In addition to songs by U.K.-based groups, The Incompatibles cover American songs that were popular in the region decades ago, including tunes by Talking Heads, Blondie and The Black Keys. Many of the covers they play were suggested to them by audience members who miss the music of their youth.

“Typically after a gig, someone will say they haven’t heard that song in years,” Gilmour said. “It reignites all these memories of all these different tracks.”

So, how’d Gilmour come up with The Incompatibles as a name?

Well, most of the band members work during the day, so it’s difficult to get everyone’s schedule lined up for rehearsals. But the name is also a bit of a British/American joke about the two places not getting along.

Gilmour is the only U.K.-born band member, although it wasn’t always that way. There were two when the band formed.

The current group is made up of Gilmour, guitar and vocals; Erik Crew, lead guitar; Katherine Kehder, violin and vocals; Keith Scofield, cello; Mike Torgerson, bass and vocals; and Scott Homboe, drums.

The instruments are just as high-caliber as the musicians who play them; Scofield’s cello was built in Austria in 1760, which allows it to emanate sound that could not be achieved with a more modern instrument. Gilmour said the wood in that cello is more than 400 years old.

The Incompatibles play around Corvallis a few times a year and do private parties as well. To book the band, you can email Gilmour at bobwgilmour@yahoo.co.uk.

The songs the band chooses to play ebb and flow with the musicians; for example, Gilmour said they are able to play songs they wouldn’t otherwise be able to perform without an extremely talented lead guitarist.

“Every time we have somebody like that, we change the music to suit their skills,” Gilmour said. “The nature of the music morphs a little bit.”

Joanna Mann (she/her) covers education for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6076 or Joanna.Mann@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @joanna_mann_.

