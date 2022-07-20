 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Blue Oyster Cult to rock River Rhythms

American heavy metal band Blue Oyster Cult performs for fans at the 2021 Linn County fair. The group will return to Albany on Thursday, July 21.

History shows again and again that Blue Oyster Cult is an Albany favorite, and the band returns to town on Thursday, July 21 for River Rhythms.

BOC’s top hard-rockin’ tunes include “(Don’t Fear) The Reaper,” “Burning for You” and “Godzilla.” The band played the Linn County Fair in 2021 and the Northwest Art & Air Festival in 2014. BOC also performed at the Benton County Fair in 2006.

BOC formed in 1967 in Long Island, New York. The group originally consisted of guitarist/vocalist Donald “Buck Dharma” Roeser, bassist and backing vocalist Andrew Winters, drummer and vocalist Albert Bouchard, keyboardist Allen Lanier and rhythm guitarist John Wiesenthal.

The lineup has shuffled dramatically over the decades. Roeser still performs, along with vocalist and guitarist Eric Bloom (since 1969), bassist and backing vocalist Danny Miranda, rhythm guitarist and keyboardist Richie Castellano, and drummer Jules Radino.

The show will begin at 7 p.m. at Monteith Riverpark, 489 Water Ave. NW. Bring a chair or blanket. A $1 donation is requested.

