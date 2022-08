The Hilltop Big Band is once again performing in the park this summer.

Remaining free, all-ages concerts are set for 7:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays, Aug. 3, 17 and 31 in Central Park, 650 NW Monroe Ave. in Corvallis. Bring a chair or blanket.

The group plays big-band arrangements from classics of Count Basie, Duke Ellington, Glenn Miller, Stan Kenton and Woody Herman to more modern arrangements of Stevie Wonder, Brian Setzer and the Average White Band.