ArtsCare puts out call to veterans

The Arts Center in Corvallis and Samaritan Health Services are seeking photographs from military veterans for an upcoming photo exhibit, “Through A Veteran’s Lens.”

ArtsCare members at Samaritan Health and The Arts Center believe the exhibit will show the beneficial effects of working creatively by expressing a veteran’s personal experience of serving in the military.

Veterans can send up to four images reflecting their own experiences and perspectives. All images submitted will be in the exhibit, and one to four will be selected for display. Those selected will be professionally mounted, including a place card with the veteran’s name, rank and photo title.

ArtsCare encourages veterans from historically excluded communities to participate, including those from rural communities, veterans of color, LGBTQ+ veterans and those who are self-taught.

The deadline to submit photos is May 31. The exhibit will run from Sept. 30 through Nov. 12.

Interested participants can email their photos to ArtsCare@samhealth.org via the submission form at https://theartscenter.net/call-to-artists-through-a-veterans-lens/.

