Arts Center issues call for small-scale works

The Arts Center in Corvallis has issued a call for several small-scale, three-dimensional works to serve as awards.

The Benton County Foundation annually gives 10 awards for philanthropy. For this award, the foundation commissions 10 nearly identical three-dimensional works. The small-scale pieces will serve as a commemoration of receiving the philanthropy award. The scale is tabletop size, roughly 6x6x6 inches. Artists of all backgrounds working in glass, ceramic, wood or metal are encouraged to submit work.

The deadline submission is July 20. Deadline production is late October. The compensation will be $3,500, plus a video about the selected artist, to be used by the artist for marketing purposes. The artist also will be invited to the awards lunch or dinner.

Further information is available at https://theartscenter.net/call-to-artists-benton-community-foundations-philanthropic-achievement-awards.

