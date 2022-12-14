Art and mystery live-action role-play in Philomath to ring in the new year

Maxtivity, a creative space for arts and crafts in Philomath, will hold a special New Year's Eve event as folks count down to 2023: a silent art auction with a live-action role-play whodunit in which all guests can participate.

“Our event is going to be a one-of-a-kind experience,” said Sophie Grow, program director of Maxtivity. “It’s not going to be like other fundraising events.”

The festivities will begin at 8 p.m. at the Philomath Museum and Benton County Historical Society, 1101 Main St. in Philomath.

As guests admire and bid on local professional and amateur artwork, a mysterious investigation will be going on in the background. The story, "The Hayter Art Caper," will even incorporate the artwork and other aspects of the event.

There are 30 pre-designed characters for the game, which tells the story of stolen art being sold at a popup black market auction, said Adrienne Fritze of Corvallis' Conundrum House, who created the story. Roles include a world-famous author, a struggling playwright, a modern-day robber baron, a world-class forger and more.

Guests who are interested in playing are encouraged to dress up as a character and immerse themselves in the story. Those who do not get a pre-designed role can still participate as a detective who questions the characters to find out who committed the crime.

Those who would rather watch than play the game can do so as well.

And if you’re thinking that the event sounds fun but you’d rather spend the evening at home on your couch, there’s still a way for you to participate.

Guests will be able to check out the artwork in person and at https://maxtivity.org/ beginning Dec. 17. The artwork will be on display Dec. 17 through 31, with bidding closing at 11 p.m. on the last day of the year.

Both virtual and in-person attendees can bid on baskets filled with items donated by community members.

There will be a slightly different version of the event earlier in the day, called "Noon Year's Eve." Tickets are $5 at the event or online. There will be a silent auction, a pinata and coffee from Weekend Coffee Roasters. "The Hayter Art Caper" game will be played only during the evening event.

At midnight, a “large item” will be dropped, Grow said, to ring in the new year.

Individual tickets to the evening event are $99, which includes entry into the role-playing game, the live art auction, heavy hors d'oeuvres, dessert, two drink tickets, and admittance to the midnight countdown and chain reaction art.

“Part of what we’re bringing when we do art is that side of playfulness, and there’s nothing more fun than playing a really big game,” Grow said. “It adds a lot to the value if people walk away from the night wishing it went on longer.”