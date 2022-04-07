Aretha Franklin subject of OSU Album Club

The Oregon State University Album Club will discuss some of the most famous music ever recorded at its online meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 7.

The featured album will be “I Never Loved a Man the Way I Love You” by Aretha Franklin. Local residents can join host Bob Santelli and OSU student Thomas Mahler in discussing the 1967 album.

It was released to mixed reviews, but has since been praised as a highly influential album, and is included in Rolling Stone’s 500 Greatest Albums of All Time list, as well as in the book “1001 Albums You Must Hear Before You Die” by Robert Dimery.

The second single from the album, “Respect,” became Franklin’s signature song, and is ranked by Rolling Stone as the greatest song of all time. Discussion will include Franklin’s life, and the history behind this iconic album.

Further information is available at erin.sneller@oregonstate.edu.

