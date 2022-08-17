 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
"All Sorts" is a love letter to the workplace

all sorts poster.jpeg

"All Sorts" premieres Friday, Aug. 19 at the Darkside Cinema in Corvallis. 

 Courtesy of Rick Castañeda

The indie film “All Sorts” will premiere at 3 and 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, at the Darkside Cinema, 215 SW Fourth St. in Corvallis, and will run through Thursday, Aug. 25.

The film, directed by 41-year-old Rick Castañeda, is about the strange connection people have with their workplace, with an early-2000s "Office Space" aesthetic. “All Sorts” was inspired by Castañeda’s own experience working in various office settings that felt isolating at times, with no windows and hardly any socialization.

“I was worried that one month would stretch into years and maybe this was the way my life would turn out,” he said.

Casteñeda began writing about those office spaces and infusing them with magic. In 2018, those writings came to life when he filmed “All Sorts” in his home state of Washington.

“I hated working in that office but I have a weird nostalgia for that kind of stuff,” he said. “You have fond memories of the time you were miserable.”

